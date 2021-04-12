 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilkesboro winery event to support Highland Canine Connect
0 comments
top story

Wilkesboro winery event to support Highland Canine Connect

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A local meadery and winery? Cornhole? Live music? Puppies? Food trucks? What else does anyone need?

On May 1 from noon until 5 p.m., Stardust Taproom (1202 Curtis Bridge Road, Wilkesboro) is hosting an event to support the work of Highland Canine Connect. This local non-profit, located in Union Grove, places fully trained service dogs in homes that may not otherwise be able to afford them. To support local schools, HCC takes their young dogs in training to schools to "read" with young students...helping many reluctant readers become successful.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Come out and join in the fun and bring the entire family.

Register early for the cornhole tournament at www.highlandcanineconnect.org.

For further information or questions, please email connect@highlandcanine.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extradition hearing to send Weinstein to LA delayed

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert