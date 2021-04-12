Wilkesboro winery event to support Highland Canine Connect

On May 1 from noon until 5 p.m., Stardust Taproom (1202 Curtis Bridge Road, Wilkesboro) is hosting an event to support the work of Highland Canine Connect. This local non-profit, located in Union Grove, places fully trained service dogs in homes that may not otherwise be able to afford them. To support local schools, HCC takes their young dogs in training to schools to "read" with young students...helping many reluctant readers become successful.