Wilemon to speak at Broad Street UMC Prime Timers meeting

The Broad Street United Methodist Church Prime Timers have scheduled their February meeting and are inviting the community to attend. It will be held Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. in Memorial Hall at the church, 315 W. Broad St.

Dan Wilemon, director and counselor of the Marriage and Family Enrichment Center at Western Avenue Baptist Church, will conduct a special session, “Restarting the World: A New Normal After a Pandemic.” He will be using as well as adding to a book by H. Norm Wright and that book will be available to purchase for $5.99.

Wilemon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and pastoral counseling from Tennessee Temple University and a Master of Education degree from UNC-Greensboro in community agency counseling. He has been the director and counselor at Western Avenue since 2019.

Registration is $7 per person and a light (finger food) lunch will be provided. Guests may make a reservation by calling the church office at 704-873-3279 by Wednesday. Church hours are 9 a.m. to 5 .m. Monday through Thursday.