alert top story
Wildlife officers present program to Statesville Kiwanis Club
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 18-year-old skateboarder died in a traffic crash in Statesville on Saturday morning.
North Carolina Trooper Seth Stevenson wasn’t on the clock, but that didn’t stop him from saving a man’s life earlier this year at the scene of…
A 64-year-old Mooresville man died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck near the intersection of River Highway and Rolling Hills Road.
Four people are facing multiple drug-related charges in connection to searches at two Statesville residences.
Concord man arrested in Statesville bank robbery; investigation led officers to Pennsylvania and back
A Concord man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that occurred on March 10 in Statesville.