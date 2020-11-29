Wildlife and Native Americans are frequently mentioned in Spangenburg's writings

These buffalo were woodland bison, a somewhat smaller variety than the giant beasts found on the Great Plains.

The Native Peoples most often encountered were the Catawba and Cherokee, although the Chowan, Creek, Seneca and Tuscarora tribes are also mentioned in Spangenburg’s diary. The land that seemed most promising as the site for Moravian settlement was known to be “a region much frequented by the Catawbas and Cherokees, especially for hunting.”

Spangenburg went on to say, “The Indians in North Carolina behave quite differently from those in Pennsylvania. There, no one fears an Indian, unless indeed he is drunk. Here the whites must needs fear them. If they come to a house and find the man away, they are insolent, and the settler’s wife must do whatever they bid. Sometimes they come in such large companies that a man who meets them is in real danger. Now and then a man can do as Andreas Lambert [mentioned in last week’s column] did: A company of Senecas came on his land, injured his corn, killed his cattle, etc. Lambert called in his bear hounds, of which he has eight or nine, and with his dogs and his loaded gun drove the Indians from his place.