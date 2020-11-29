Wildlife and Native Americans are frequently mentioned in Spangenburg's writings

In my column last Sunday, we left Moravian Bishop Augustus Spangenburg and a few companions braving the North Carolina wilderness in the 1750s, exploring and evaluating land for a Moravian colony in the piedmont section of what would become our state. Two subjects frequently mentioned in Spangenburg’s diary were the wildlife and Native peoples.
Among the dangerous animals the companions encountered were bears, wolves, panthers and snakes. Other wildlife, however, included possible food sources, such as buffalo, wild hogs, deer, turkeys and pigeons. Some of these animals were heard, not seen, while others left tracks, attesting to their presence.
In November 1753, Spangenburg noted that many bears and wolves were around. A bear weighing an estimated 300 pounds had recently been killed. Some nearby settlers during a journey had come upon a roosting place of wild pigeons, of which they killed 1,200 and of which they told the Moravians. The brethren then went to the roosting place and they killed another 1,800 birds.
“In the morning,” Spangenburg wrote, “the pigeons go off in clouds, at sunset return to their camp, crowding so closely together that branches are broken off, and trees that have withstood many a heavy storm fall to the ground. Every night many pigeons come to the ground with the falling branches and trees.”
The English explorer John Lawson had reported much the same story during his travels in the Carolina backcountry some 50 years earlier in his book, “A New Voyage to Carolina.” Lawson related how “The Indians take a Light, and go among them in the Night and bring away some thousands, killing them with long Poles, as they roost in the Trees. At this time of the year, the Flocks, as they pass by, in great measure, obstruct the Light of the day.”
The Indians cooked the birds in pots and used the resulting pigeon fat much like butter on their bread.
The howling of wolves was commonly heard. On Nov. 21, 1753, Spangenburg reported that one of his men, Brother Feldhausen, had become separated from the group and had spent a miserable night, it being very cold and so rainy that he was unable to make a fire and so he had to keep moving all night. Reported the bishop, “The wolves and panthers made themselves heard around him.”
Three days later the bishop reported, “The wolves here give us music every morning, from six corners at once, such music as I have never heard. They are not like the wolves of Germany, Poland, and Livonia, but are afraid of men, and do not usually approach near them….”
Spangenburg realized a need for “specialists” among the coming settlers. “In the beginning,” he wrote, “we will need a good, true, untiring, trustworthy forester and hunter, for the wolves and bears must be exterminated if cattle raising is to succeed. The game which is found here, however, will help supply the table of the first settlers.”
From his diary entry of Nov. 24, he notes, “The land is very rich, and has been much frequented by buffalo, whose tracks are everywhere, and can often be followed with profit. Frequently, however, a man cannot travel them [the trails], for they go through thick and thin, through morass and deep water, and up and down banks so steep that a man could fall down but neither ride nor walk….”
These buffalo were woodland bison, a somewhat smaller variety than the giant beasts found on the Great Plains.
The Native Peoples most often encountered were the Catawba and Cherokee, although the Chowan, Creek, Seneca and Tuscarora tribes are also mentioned in Spangenburg’s diary. The land that seemed most promising as the site for Moravian settlement was known to be “a region much frequented by the Catawbas and Cherokees, especially for hunting.”
Spangenburg went on to say, “The Indians in North Carolina behave quite differently from those in Pennsylvania. There, no one fears an Indian, unless indeed he is drunk. Here the whites must needs fear them. If they come to a house and find the man away, they are insolent, and the settler’s wife must do whatever they bid. Sometimes they come in such large companies that a man who meets them is in real danger. Now and then a man can do as Andreas Lambert [mentioned in last week’s column] did: A company of Senecas came on his land, injured his corn, killed his cattle, etc. Lambert called in his bear hounds, of which he has eight or nine, and with his dogs and his loaded gun drove the Indians from his place.
“Every man living alone is in this danger, here in the forest. North Carolina has been at war with the Indians and they have been defeated and have lost their lands. So not only the tribes that were directly concerned, but all the Indians are resentful and take every opportunity to show it. Indeed, they have not only killed the cattle of the whites, but have murdered the settlers themselves when they had a chance.”
Life on the Carolina frontier — where you and I now live in relative safety — could be a dangerous place.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”
