Wild animals of the roadways from Mooresville to Statesville and beyond

I spend a fair amount of time on the roadways in and around Iredell County and the Lake Norman area. In this time, I have seen my fair share of beautiful scenery, oddities, outrageous sights, the unexplainable, but the most interesting of all are the wild animals. I read not long ago how maniac conservationists decided it would be constructive to release packs of “red” wolves into the North Carolina wilderness.

Had this been the year 1450 or so where there were actually still woods for these carnivores to roam, sharing the rich hunting lands with the Eastern Siouans, then it would sound like a splendid idea. But times have changed with the evolution of a different kind of animal, the subdivision, decimating their habitat. Along the roadways, I swear I have seen at least two dead wolves, but red they were not. I can’t be positive, but to me, they looked a healthy shade of gray, twice as large as a red wolf with teeth the size of steak knives.

The reality of seeing a beast so large and in my active imagination, ferocious, destroys my desire to ever enjoy the wild hiking trails that meander through the county.