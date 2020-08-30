WHY WOULDN'T WE DO THIS: Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament to continue its mission of helping children

Like everything else in the past few months, the coronavirus meant looking at changes for the 17th annual Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament.
One change that wasn’t on the table at all, said organizers Ken Davis and Chris Bates, was canceling the event that raised $77,000 in 2019, and, in its 16 years of existence, likely brought in $800,000 to provide scholarships to students in Iredell and Alexander counties.
“We decided in May to go ahead with it,” Davis said.
Laws’ brother-in-law, John Potts, who along with his wife, Cathy, serve as a platinum sponsor, told the Rotary Club going ahead with the tournament was not just the right thing, but the only thing, to do. “Why would we not want to do this,” he said.
The spirit of determination on the part of the Rotary Club of Statesville/Fourth Creek is fitting for the tournament named after a woman who didn’t let anything stand in her way of becoming a premier golfer. She played on the men’s golf team at Alexander Central High School because there was no women’s team at the time.
She also played basketball and softball, but it was her love of golf that defined her as an athlete until her untimely death in 2003. Two days before her sudden death from a dissection of the coronary artery, she won an interclub tournament at the country club.
Not bad for a woman who learned the game by reading a book and practicing in her parents’ backyard. She played on the golf team at Wake Forest University for four years.
Her determination is what’s fueling those organizing the annual tournament named in Laws’ honor to go ahead to assist students further their education. Although golf was her great love, children and education were her passion, and the men and women behind this tournament are just as passionate about seeing Laws’ legacy continue.
Davis said the decision to hold this year’s tournament has been met with overwhelmingly positive responses. With less than a few weeks to go, the pared-down tournament field is nearly full. “We have room for two or three more teams,” Bates said.
In past years, the tournament has drawn 29 to 30 teams each year, but due to COVID-19, the entries were pared down to 22, Bates said.
The fewer number of golfers will enable tournament organizers to maintain social distancing. Davis said the tournament and the country club will be observing CDC guidelines such as liberal use of hand sanitizer.
It also meant a change for the evening’s activities, which traditionally included a sit-down meal, a silent auction and a live auction. The dinner will now be a boxed meal, provided by Chick-fil-A and the auctions are not going to happen. Vacations to an Italian resort, Bellvista, for four people will be sold for a donation of $2,600. Davis said this is accommodations for four people and the trips do not expire. He said there are 13 villas from which the purchasers can choose.
The club also lowered its fundraising goal to $50,000 after taking in $7,000 more than the $70,000 goal from 2019. Despite coronavirus, Bates and Davis said, they are confident of raising at least $50,000, particularly since nearly $42,000 has been raised thus far.
One thing that hasn’t changed for the golf tournament is the participation of ACC legends Phil Ford, Al Wood and Tommy Burleson and NASCAR analyst and former crew chief Jeff Hammond. All are planning to play in this year’s tournament.
Davis said he doesn’t know if the traditional meet-and-greet with the athletes after the day of golfing will happen. “If they want to, we will arrange something,” he said.
Ford, Wood and Burleson are veterans of the Laura Laws Tournament. All have participated for a number of years. Ford, in 2018, said this is one he reserves the date for every year. “This is one of the ones I look forward to playing in every year,” he said, adding its history of providing scholarship money is one of the big reasons.
Burleson said he supports the tournament to support Laws’ ideals and to meet up with his former on-court rivals. “I believe in being a supporter of the community,” he said.
Hammond first teed off in the tournament last year.
It’s a good cause and it helps so many people,” Hammond said. “I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Another tradition of the tournament is the chance to fire a golf ball from a military weapon, provided by Purple Heart Homes. Davis said golfers can pay for the opportunity to fire their first drive from the weapon and the proceeds are split with Purple Heart Homes.
The scholarship recipients, chosen from Statesville, South Iredell, West Iredell, CCTL and Alexander Central (Laws’ alma mater), are a few of those who benefit from the tournament. Children’s Hope Alliance and Power Cross will also receive monies from the event.
Davis said the schools are ones that have Interact Clubs, the high school equivalent of the Rotary Club. The scholarship for an Alexander Central student is matched by the Taylorsville Rotary Club.
Bates and Davis said that while the live and silent auctions are a no-go, the club will be selling raffle tickets for $10 for a chance at one of four prizes – a cooler filled with adult beverages, a stay for two nights and three days in Banner Elk, a round of golf for four at the country club and a spa day at the Rock Barn Country Club for two people.
Other beneficiaries of the tournament are in the hands of the top three teams. Each of those teams chooses a charity to award the prize money, from $750 to $250.
Davis and Bates said the ultimate goal of the tournament, in addition to remembering Laws and her dedication to golf and children, is to create an endowment. They said they were within $10,000 to $15,000 of the $250,000 goal. “We’re almost there,” Davis said.
An endowment, Bates, and Davis said, will keep the scholarship fund going for many years to come.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.