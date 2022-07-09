'Why wait?' Early voter turnout better than expected so far for Statesville's municipal races

As Statesville's municipal races for mayor and two city council seats are set to be decided later this month, voters like Tonya Reid are already taking advantage of the early voting period.

"When you vote early, you avoid the crowds, and it's not like your vote isn't going to count. And if you're sure about who you're voting for, why wait," Reid said.

As for the races themselves, she weighed in as well.

"This is an event that is maybe a game-changer for Statesville, we need a variety, and we need people to speak up," Reid said. "I'm glad it hasn't been one of those races with a lot of bashing and stone-throwing, because that doesn't get you anywhere. A clean race, and let's keep it moving forward."

Reed is one of the voters that Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan said is helping this run-off election in Statesville outpace the 2017 municipal elections. While she noted that year only had the mayor's race in the run-off, the 187 voters on Thursday beat out 156 in 2017. She said on Friday early results showed that totals for that day would likely exceed the second-day totals for 2017 as well.

There is still plenty of time to vote during the early voting period as Mayor Costi Kutteh faces off against Brian Summers, and incumbent Councilman Steve Johnson battles James Pressly and Kim Wasson for two of the at-large seats on the city council.

In Mooresville, voters will decide between Kevin Kasal and Tommy DeWeese in Ward 3 and incumbent Lisa Qualls is running unopposed in Ward 4.

Election information

Registered voters within their respective municipalities of Mooresville and Statesville can vote in the run-off elections.

Absentee voting by mail began June 24 with July 19 the last day to request an absentee ballot. Early voting began on July 7 and ends on July 23.

The early voting sites in Iredell County are at the Board of Elections Office, 203 Stockton St. in Statesville, and the War Memorial Building in Mooresville at 220 N. Maple St.

Weekday hours at both locations are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The only Saturday to vote will be July 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On the July 26 Election Day, voters can only vote at their assigned precincts.

For more information, call the Board of Elections at 704-878-3140 or visit the website at www.iredellcountync.gov/162/Elections.