'Why I Love Statesville': Small town charm, people are reasons to cherish community

Muhammad Ali once said, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.” My friends and I cherished the beautiful mural of Muhammad Ali that was downtown. I have lived in Statesville for 18 years and love many things about it.

I admire the nostalgic historic homes that contain the most breathtaking and prestigious architecture. I cherish Fort Dobbs and how it educates our community about the history of the French and Indian War. I value our safe, picturesque, and amusing parks.

I appreciate my scenic and calming walks from Mitchell Community College to the Columbian Bakery on Broad Street; the smell of freshly baked goods helps me rejuvenate before my next class. I always enjoy the sushi from Sakura’s. Despite all the marvelous things Statesville has to offer, the reason I am most proud to call Statesville my home is because of the way we come together as a community for those in need.

What makes a community is the type of people that are in it. Laura Langston is a 96-year-old Statesville resident; boys from her church come and mow her lawn often. My mother had back surgery, and South River Baptist Church arranged for someone to bring me and my family dinner every night for weeks. The church also has a food bank that provides meals to many families every Thursday.