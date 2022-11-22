Why I Love Statesville: Sense of community is ever-present

Could it be the scent of freshly cut grass accompanied by the hum of cicadas in the warm night air, and the countless flittering fireflies dancing above open rolling fields in the dead of summer?

Or could it possibly be the crispness that conquers the air paired with the rich and inviting colors of orange, amber and maroon that overcome the trees in the peak of fall?

Perhaps it could be the frigid midnight air that hosts the most luminous starry sky, which one could sit and admire for hours and indulge in its absolute majesty. Or possibly it could be the floral scent that fills the air followed by the sound of buzzing bumble bees, and the pink snowfall of cherry blossom trees, which signifies the warm breath of spring that awakens all of the wildlife from their wintry slumber.

Ah yes, the seasons of Statesville are quite beautiful indeed. But perhaps it is something even more that has captured my love of this town. The simplistic living, the country roads, the customary smiles and nods as one is walking past strangers that offer a passing “Hi, how are ya?” The beauty and abundance of the rural areas that make up this town. The small mom and pop shops like The Colombian Bakery that offer the best perfectly golden empanadas that give the most satisfying crunch.

Perhaps it is all of the milestone events in my life that have occurred in this beautiful town. I graduated from high school in this town. I met my best friend and my husband in this wonderful township. My sweet Godson was born in this town. Statesville holds many memories dear to me. Perhaps it is the sense of belonging to this way of living which endears me so.

All of these things about my hometown I absolutely love, but I believe that the thing I perhaps love most is the sense of community it exudes. Complete strangers will stop and offer assistance to someone who is broken down.

Friendly faces greet you, which makes conversation among strangers inviting, thus cultivating friendships. There is an eagerness to display kindness and welcome others that the people of Statesville give to make this such a lovely community. What a truly sublime place Statesville is. This great sense of community cannot be found everywhere, but I am so glad that I have found it here in the remarkable city of Statesville, North Carolina.