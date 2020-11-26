WHY I LOVE STATESVILLE: Love, support and sense of community are welcoming

When you think of a small town, the first thing that comes to mind may be “old fashion.” My small town is so much more.

We are visionary and ever-evolving. Thinking back to my first memory of Statesville, I remember uneven, yet busy streets. While, at the time our ideas of “fun” were limited to a park, a movie theater and a bowling alley, we were still evolving.

When driving through the beautiful streets of downtown Statesville today, you feel a need to park your car and stroll amongst the town. When you do, you will be reminded of that old-fashioned feeling as everyone raises the corners of their mouth to offer a smile or a simple hello. We are not strangers here, for we are a community.

Webster Dictionary defines community as “a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common.” I believe we match this description as well.

But I would go on to say that when I think of community I think of support, love and growth as well.

In the small community of Statesville, that’s exactly who we are. We support our local businesses by hosting small business events. We show our love to one another through that support. Most importantly we promote growth — not only growth as a whole tribe but also individual growth.