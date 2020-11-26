WHY I LOVE STATESVILLE: Love, support and sense of community are welcoming

When you think of a small town, the first thing that comes to mind may be “old fashion.” My small town is so much more.
We are visionary and ever-evolving. Thinking back to my first memory of Statesville, I remember uneven, yet busy streets. While, at the time our ideas of “fun” were limited to a park, a movie theater and a bowling alley, we were still evolving.
When driving through the beautiful streets of downtown Statesville today, you feel a need to park your car and stroll amongst the town. When you do, you will be reminded of that old-fashioned feeling as everyone raises the corners of their mouth to offer a smile or a simple hello. We are not strangers here, for we are a community.
Webster Dictionary defines community as “a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common.” I believe we match this description as well.
But I would go on to say that when I think of community I think of support, love and growth as well.
Support Local Journalism
In the small community of Statesville, that’s exactly who we are. We support our local businesses by hosting small business events. We show our love to one another through that support. Most importantly we promote growth — not only growth as a whole tribe but also individual growth.
Our music and arts programs are a prime example of the way we support and grow our community. When taking a walk upon the sidewalks of our little downtown area, you can’t avoid the sounds of happiness as they flow from each building.
If you take this stroll on a weekend, every other establishment will be showcasing the local talent. They may show their love by hiring a local musician, maybe they hire our local Hula Hoop dance artist, or maybe they hire one of our local muralists to paint us a beautiful work of art.
No matter what your definition of community or small town is, spend some time in downtown Statesville and you will see, feel, hear and sense connection, love and support. Whether you’re passing through or local, you will always be treated like family.
Stop in our local shops and support small businesses, pop on over to our local breweries and enjoy some tunes or simply enjoy some sidewalk seating as you relish a freshly prepared meal.
Whether it’s food, arts or connection you’re after, Statesville has it all. We will be here with open arms, ready to invite you to our small-town community.
Mitchell Community College’s Statesville Pride essay contest is held annually and the essay topic is “Why I Love Statesville. Kurley’s essay was chosen as the winner by college officials. She will receive a scholarship at MCC for her winning essay.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.