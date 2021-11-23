'Why I Love Statesville': It's where everybody knows your name

The purpose of the “Why I Love Statesville” essay contest is to promote an appreciation and understanding of the culture, history and people of Statesville. Mitchell Community College students write an essay on why they love Statesville. Bethany Barkley placed first in the contest, and Cloey Stewart was second.

Why do I love Statesville?

That is a question I would have laughed at several years ago as my only desire growing up was to run far, far away. But here I am trying not to laugh at myself for typing an essay that is going to explain why I love it here in less than 500 words.

When thinking of Statesville, I often think to the wise words of Gary Portnoy and remember that “Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name,” and in Statesville, it really does feel like a home where everybody knows your name, and if one does not know your name, chances are they at least know your mother, brother, cousin or a half-sister-in-law once removed.

In Statesville, it does not matter who you are, what you do, your age, religion, race, sexual or political preference, everyone is always equally welcome. During any event, you can admire the crowd and see a community of people who all share the same love for Statesville.

