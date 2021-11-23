'Why I Love Statesville': It's where everybody knows your name

The purpose of the “Why I Love Statesville” essay contest is to promote an appreciation and understanding of the culture, history and people of Statesville. Mitchell Community College students write an essay on why they love Statesville. Bethany Barkley placed first in the contest, and Cloey Stewart was second.
Why do I love Statesville?
That is a question I would have laughed at several years ago as my only desire growing up was to run far, far away. But here I am trying not to laugh at myself for typing an essay that is going to explain why I love it here in less than 500 words.
When thinking of Statesville, I often think to the wise words of Gary Portnoy and remember that “Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name,” and in Statesville, it really does feel like a home where everybody knows your name, and if one does not know your name, chances are they at least know your mother, brother, cousin or a half-sister-in-law once removed.
In Statesville, it does not matter who you are, what you do, your age, religion, race, sexual or political preference, everyone is always equally welcome. During any event, you can admire the crowd and see a community of people who all share the same love for Statesville.
Attending the Rotary Farmers Market will display and support the demanding work and dedication of our local farmers, as well as provide you with fresh, excellent quality produce.
Strolling along downtown and admiring our handmade sculptures or popping into a local business to view the walls full of photography or handmade artwork during the Art Crawl will display and support the creativity of our local artists.
Other fun events include, but are far from limited to, Live After Five concerts, the Pumpkin Festival, live performance plays, an amazing film festival, the beer festival, the annual bike race, the wine walk or several other events for children to fill the streets bouncing back and forth from jumpy house to jumpy house.
Being born and raised in Statesville, I have watched the town bloom into the beautifully cultured community that it is today. One of my favorite places to visit as a small child was Lakewood Park, now named the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, or if you ask any of my three children, the “duck park.” Martin Luther King Jr. Park is one of several different parks spread throughout Statesville, but it may very well be the most photographed with its famous fountain backdrop, featured in prom photos framed across the county.
Everyone has their own reason or memory that keeps them here, whether it is running into the mayor for a quick conversation during his morning stroll, grabbing an espresso roast or late lunch brew from Lake Mountain Coffee, devouring the famous shrimp and grits of Twisted Oak American Bar and Grill, or being serenaded and amazed by our local musicians and artists, Statesville will always feel like home, a home that I could never really run from. Same for the kids who come back repeatedly, as well-rounded adults, returning home to begin a family of their own.
I love Statesville because I am so proud to be able to raise my children in the same loving community where I have found myself. My daughter attends Oakwood Middle School in her sixth-grade year and is already given such wonderful opportunities. My middle child attends preschool at Broad Street UMC, and is learning so much every day!
Statesville is, and will always be, a part of who I am. I love it here, where everybody knows my name.