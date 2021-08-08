Why continued job skill training is for you (yes, you)

It’s hard to believe that back-to-school season is upon us again already! As kids return for another school year, it’s a good time to think about how continuing your own education can benefit your career or job search.
Yes – even you.
Most of us constantly learn on the job, adapting to changes and taking on new tasks. So you may be wondering why you need “official” training – can’t you just pick up additional skills on your own? A credential, certificate of completion or LinkedIn profile badge is an independent confirmation of your knowledge and experience. Additionally, the fact that you took the initiative to seek out training shows employers that you’re flexible and committed to improving. Finally, training is an opportunity to network with other students, instructors and professionals in the field.
But what about the expense and time commitment needed for formal training? When you hear “continuing education,” you may picture a four-year college degree or master’s program. But training isn’t always such a major investment. Depending on the training needed, your time commitment could be as little as a few hours.
Regardless of your career level, additional training can benefit you. What type of training is right for you? It depends on your goals. There are three broad reasons that people seek out additional job training:
You want to get better at your current job.
Even if you’re not interested in leaving your current position, it’s useful to add hard skills – for example, short-term training in computer software programs or other technical skills. Bonus: your employer may even pay for the training since it benefits them, too.
You want to advance within your company or industry.
If your goal is to be promoted to a higher position in your field, most likely you’ll need to demonstrate not only additional hard skills, but soft skills, too — think interpersonal communication, time management and leadership.
You want to start a new career altogether.
Maybe you’re early in your career, or you’ve been out of the workforce for an extended period. Maybe you’ve been working in the same field for years, but recently you’ve realized that you want to switch to a career that is a better fit. In either case, formal training in your prospective career field is essential. Because this is a major change, this type of training will be a larger investment (most likely counted in months rather than days or weeks).
Once you’ve determined your objectives, you can identify training resources. I recommend that you start with our excellent community college system. Community colleges offer degree and credential programs in practical, high-demand careers, as well as the option to take one or two courses as needed. Some classes are offered online, a convenient option if your schedule makes attending classes a challenge. Other free and low-cost online options include LinkedIn, Indeed, Coursera and Udemy.
Your local Goodwill Career Connections Center can help you find career training opportunities and connect you with other community resources. You may even be eligible for financial assistance for tuition and training costs through Goodwill’s Outreach Scholarship Fund. We also regularly offer virtual and in-person training on topics like basic computer skills, how to use LinkedIn, job search tips, and more.
If you’re still skeptical about whether continuing job skill training is worthwhile for you, think about a time when you lost out on a promotion or job opportunity because you did not have the required skills or education. By the time those opportunities come up, it’s too late to pursue the additional training that you would need to qualify for them. Investing in training now will put you in a position to take advantage of opportunities down the line. Think not only about your current career goals, but what you might want to be doing in five or 10 years.
You may have heard the saying, “A year from now, you’ll wish that you had started today.” Yes, training takes time… but the time will pass anyway. Training not only gives you skills that you can apply in your career today, but can open doors later in your career.
Jordan Joines is the employment services manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Workforce Development Center in Iredell County. Contact her by email or call 704-873-5005.