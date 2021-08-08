Why continued job skill training is for you (yes, you)

You want to get better at your current job.

Even if you’re not interested in leaving your current position, it’s useful to add hard skills – for example, short-term training in computer software programs or other technical skills. Bonus: your employer may even pay for the training since it benefits them, too.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

You want to advance within your company or industry.

If your goal is to be promoted to a higher position in your field, most likely you’ll need to demonstrate not only additional hard skills, but soft skills, too — think interpersonal communication, time management and leadership.

You want to start a new career altogether.

Maybe you’re early in your career, or you’ve been out of the workforce for an extended period. Maybe you’ve been working in the same field for years, but recently you’ve realized that you want to switch to a career that is a better fit. In either case, formal training in your prospective career field is essential. Because this is a major change, this type of training will be a larger investment (most likely counted in months rather than days or weeks).