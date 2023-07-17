Filing for the October and November municipal elections is underway in Iredell County as towns, cities, and one school board look toward another term for some politicians or ushering in new members.
But who is running for office and when is Election Day?
Here’s what races will be contested and who has filed to run.
The candidate filing period ends Friday at noon.
Statesville
Election Date: Oct. 10, runoff Nov. 7
City council, Ward 1 (4 years): Kevin Sullivan
City council, Ward 3 (4 years): None
City council, Ward 6 (4 years): Fred Foster (incumbent), Lisa Pearson
Mooresville
Election Date: Nov. 7, primary, if required, Oct. 10
Mayor (2 years): Bobby Compton, Chris Carney
Commissioner, at-large (4 years): Thomas Anthony Tohn, Frank Owens, Edward Karriker, Sean Kinahan
Commissioner, Ward 1 (4 years): Eddie Dingler (incumbent)
Commissioner, Ward 2 (4 years): Thurman Houston (incumbent)
Mooresville Graded School District
Election Date: Nov. 7
Board of Education (4 years): Kerry Pennell, Debbie Marsh (incumbents). Three seats are up for election.
Troutman
Mayor (4 years): None
Town council (4 years): Eddie Nau (incumbent), Nicholas Jaroszynski, George Harris (incumbent) Two seats are up for election.
Harmony
Election Date: Nov. 7
Mayor (1 year): Sean Turner
Town council (1 year): None. All four seats are up for election.
Love Valley
Election Date: Nov. 7
Mayor (1 year): None
Commissioner (1 year): Mark Loden (incumbent). All five seats are up for election.
Davidson
Election Date: Nov. 7
Mayor (2 years): Russell B. (Rusty) Knox Jr. (incumbent)
Town council (2 years): Ryan Fay. All five seats are up for election.