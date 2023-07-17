Filing for the October and November municipal elections is underway in Iredell County as towns, cities, and one school board look toward another term for some politicians or ushering in new members.

But who is running for office and when is Election Day?

Here’s what races will be contested and who has filed to run.

The candidate filing period ends Friday at noon.

Statesville

Election Date: Oct. 10, runoff Nov. 7

City council, Ward 1 (4 years): Kevin Sullivan

City council, Ward 3 (4 years): None

City council, Ward 6 (4 years): Fred Foster (incumbent), Lisa Pearson

Mooresville

Election Date: Nov. 7, primary, if required, Oct. 10

Mayor (2 years): Bobby Compton, Chris Carney

Commissioner, at-large (4 years): Thomas Anthony Tohn, Frank Owens, Edward Karriker, Sean Kinahan

Commissioner, Ward 1 (4 years): Eddie Dingler (incumbent)

Commissioner, Ward 2 (4 years): Thurman Houston (incumbent)

Mooresville Graded School District

Election Date: Nov. 7

Board of Education (4 years): Kerry Pennell, Debbie Marsh (incumbents). Three seats are up for election.

Troutman

Mayor (4 years): None

Town council (4 years): Eddie Nau (incumbent), Nicholas Jaroszynski, George Harris (incumbent) Two seats are up for election.

Harmony

Election Date: Nov. 7

Mayor (1 year): Sean Turner

Town council (1 year): None. All four seats are up for election.

Love Valley

Election Date: Nov. 7

Mayor (1 year): None

Commissioner (1 year): Mark Loden (incumbent). All five seats are up for election.

Davidson

Election Date: Nov. 7

Mayor (2 years): Russell B. (Rusty) Knox Jr. (incumbent)

Town council (2 years): Ryan Fay. All five seats are up for election.