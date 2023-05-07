As I wrote last Sunday, in 1922 The New York Herald newspaper commissioned a popular writer, Walter L. George, to predict what life would be like a century in the future, i.e., 2022.

I had never heard of Mr. George, either. I found his predictions to be interesting and thought that R&L readers might also find them so. Thinking about the future should be of concern to us all, for that is where we will be living.

Believe it or not, some people have had wireless personal telephone communication for about 40 years: the cellphone. However, overhead wires are still with us, even though fiber-optic cable lines are becoming more common. Mr. George thought that we would have abolished ugly overhead telephone and power lines by now, with electrical power and communications being broadcast through the air or through the Earth as Mr. Tesla was supposedly working on at the time of his death.

I understand that the first 1973 cellular mobile phone weighed a hefty 4.4 pounds. I don’t believe we have any great transmission of electrical power through the air or Mother Earth as yet.

The U.S. might have led the world in producing solar and wind-generated electrical power once, but the People’s Republic of China is the current leader (excuse the pun). Recently, the PRC produced 392 GW (gigawatts). China is the largest producer of solar energy in the world, while the U.S. produced less than half of that wattage: 135.7 GW. As to wind-generated electricity, PR China leads, producing 34% of the world’s wind-generated electricity; we come in second place with 21%. I suggest we once more be the world leader in these two non-polluting sources of electricity.

Many believe the first full-length color movie was “The Wizard of Oz” (1939), however, the first commercially-produced motion picture in natural colors was an eight-minute 1908 British film, “A Visit to the Seaside.” By 1916, half of movies being filmed were in color.

The first feature-length color “talkie” was Disney’s 1937 animated “Snow White.” Can you name all seven of the dwarves? Plays produced live, onstage have not died out, but continue to be popular.

Mr. George thought that by 2023 we might be “crossing the pond” by air in under eight hours. The fastest trans-Atlantic crossing, so far, seems to have been made by a Concorde jet airliner from JFK Airport in New York to Heathrow, London, in 2 hours, 52 minutes, and 59 seconds in 1996. Most commercial flights today take a bit longer than the sleek, delta-winged Concorde, whose services have ended.

I have no data on the amount of freight carried by trains versus freight carried by truck. Also, I am clueless about co-operative cooking, cleaning, mending services in large apartment buildings, but it sounds like a good idea, if practicable. Scheduling these services might be a problem.

Thank the Lord there are no “meals-in-a-pill” yet, as Mr. George suggested there might be. As to glass-covered cities, I see no evidence of them either.

Mr. George was correct that there would be fewer horses in the future. There were some 25 million horses and mules in the U.S. in 1922. Today, fewer than a third of that number, about 7,250,000 horses, live in the U.S.; California has our largest equine population.

Petroleum-fueled machinery supplies most of our transportation and does much of the work once done by Old Dobbin, who left a different kind of pollution in the streets. Only recently have electric vehicles begun to come into vogue.

Mr. George was also concerned with the future of the family unit, thinking that in the future the government might be doing much of the child-raising.

States have different laws regarding how many years of education are mandatory and the age children should start and should be allowed to stop. The at-home schooling movement and online education further complicate the picture. So far, our government does not place children in specific occupations.

As Mr. George predicted, women have risen to new heights. The first woman to serve in the president’s cabinet was Mrs. Frances Perkins (1880-1965), appointed Secretary of Labor under President Franklin D. Roosevelt in March of 1933. Perkins served in that capacity until 1945. So far, 38 women have held presidential cabinet offices in the United States.

Women as Supreme Court justices began with Associate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, appointed by President Reagan in 1981. Six women have served on the U.S. Supreme Court; four are currently serving.

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of women have served as justices in lower courts. Untold numbers of women have held civil service positions.

Our Census Bureau reports in 2023, the U.S. divorce rate was 2.3 divorces for every 1,000 marriages, a record 50-year low. In 1922, our rate was 1.4 divorces per 1,000 marriages.

I found no information regarding rates of foreign nations nationalizing their industries, etc. Unfortunately, the scourge of war remains a problem — witness the fighting between Ukraine and Russia — a century after Mr. George’s predictions, as he thought it might.

Mr. George predicted less housework in 2023, based on the number of electric washing machines, sewing machines, clothes dryers, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, etc., then becoming available to consumers thanks to Westinghouse, General Electric and other manufacturers.

More women are in the nation’s workforce than in 1922, many of them doing work once only performed by men, such as firefighters, engineers, paramedics, etc. Women began working away from home in large numbers during World War II and many of them liked work other than housework and especially liked being paid for their labor.

My wife, a retired paramedic, tells me there are women physicians, dentists and optometrists, too. Mr. George was correct in his predictions of women in the workplace. I understand there are today, “househusbands.”

According to the Census Bureau, Mr. George’s prediction was way off. Our population in 2022 was 338,289,857, that is, more than 10 times larger than his prediction of about 24,000,000 Americans by 2023. This would seem to be contrary to his prediction of worldwide availability of birth control methods.

As to the workday and workweek, Mr. George predicted there would be few Americans working as much as seven hours a day by 2023. According to statistics, in 2023 the average American works an average of 34.4 hours per week. In the 1920s, the average work week was close to 50 hours.

Ah, yes, the “good old days.”