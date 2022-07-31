Which is better for estate planning - a will or a trust?

Avoid the probate process and its associated costs.

State how your assets and property will be distributed.

Keep the details of the distribution of your estate assets private.

Help manage estate taxes.

To take effect, the title to your assets must be transferred to the trust during your lifetime. These assets can include cash, stocks, bonds, real estate, artwork, and insurance policies. You can still retain control of the assets placed in your trust during your lifetime.

A trust can provide greater assurance that your property will be managed according to your wishes, including the distribution of charitable gifts. It can also fulfill your wishes for the care of special needs children into adulthood without jeopardizing government assistance. It’s a preferred way to avoid the delays of the probate process and some trusts can help protect your assets from potential creditors. While a trust can be expensive to establish and maintain, the benefits can ultimately outweigh the drawbacks for large and complicated estates.

Put your estate in order. Most individuals enlist an estate planning attorney to help create a will or trust. The size and complexity of your estate and your family’s goals will help you determine which arrangement works best for you. Your financial advisor can help you explore these options and decide how to optimally pass your assets to your heirs.