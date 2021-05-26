Where's Izzy? Leaving Statesville as he hopes to raise support for term limits in Congress

When Timothy Israel began his walk across America to shed light on his issue with term limits in Congress, he wasn’t planning to stop in North Carolina. Izzy, as he’s known, was in making his way from Tallahassee to Mississippi when Jeff Tillman and others from U.S. Term Limits caught wind of what Izzy was up to and wanted to help him out, considering their shared mission.
“It’s an overall issue. There are benefits and perks for those who they represent, but not for me and my friends,” Izzy said. “When the founders set it up, it was supposed to be a citizen government, not a career.”
Izzy and Tillman took a break in Statesville on Tuesday night as Izzy walks his way from north to south in the state, with a sign on his backpack and a mission on his mind. Tillman and U.S. Term Limits became aware of Izzy’s plan and helped him reduce the gear in his backpack from 50 to 25 pounds while also supplying a van to camp out in. Previously Izzy had stayed wherever he could find, but now he’s able to have more safety as he makes his way across the state and country.
Originally, Izzy termed his walk “Land Limits for Term Limits” with a plan to walk from Key West, Florida to Cape Flattery, Washington. But as he paired with U.S. Term Limits, Tillman jokes that they “highjacked” him from his original path as they’ve sent him across North Carolina and Tennessee in an effort to bring more attention to the issue.
But Izzy wasn’t planning to make this walk until the last year. AS COVID-19 sidelined most of the entertainment industry, the roadie had time on his hands. Izzy is used to a life on the road, just usually not by walking. But with many artists waiting for restrictions to be lifted for gatherings like concerts, he decided to begin his walk and raise awareness of the issue.
The Navy veteran and father of six said with politicians being able to make a career out of serving in Congress, they have little reason to listen to the concerns of everyday people in his opinion. Ultimately, the money that can be made through their own position or for those around them leads to corruption, according to Izzy. Another factor was more recently the lack of preparedness or clear guidelines for many school districts even after months of dealing with the pandemic. He said the issue wasn’t limited to one party, either, when it comes to corruption.
“They want to divide you, red or blue, or have you looking elsewhere,” Izzy said.
Perhaps the teaming up was predestined in some ways. Izzy said he saw a video with Nick Tomboulides, the executive director of U.S. Term Limits, talking about the issue and said after 2020, he saw term limits as the root of many issues. He began his walk before he caught the nonprofit group’s attention, but once they saw they had the same mission, U.S. Term Limits joined forces with Izzy to support him as he walks.
For Tillman, he said the amount of money involved with political action committees makes them beholden to those groups and others who fund campaigns and find benefits for those around politicians. He said when its clear the money isn’t coming from those in their districts, it’s hard to believe they have their constituents’ best interests.
“Our government has been purchased,” Tillman said.
Ultimately, Tillman said the goal is to get more state legislatures to pass legislation that would trigger a constitutional convention in which the number of terms for Congress — two for senators, three for house members, is what U.S. Term Limits said polls the best — could be limited. While they have their own idea on how many, the hope would be for some limit to be put on Congress members to help fight the corruption they believe goes hand-in-hand with long terms in the nation’s highest legislative body.
According to U.S. Term Limits website, a 1995 Supreme Court decision (U.S. Term Limits v Thornton) declared that states could not “individually” impose term limits on their own federal delegation through state statute. However, they may collectively pass a term limits amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Article V of the Constitution allows either 34 states at a convention or both chambers of Congress to propose constitutional amendments. Thirty eight states must ratify the proposal in order for it to be enshrined as law. Tillman said it is similar to how the limit for the U.S. president was set by the 22nd amendment. So far, they have 11 states with bills passed in their respective legislatures.
How close are they to that goal of a Constitutional Convention?
“That’s hard to give an estimate because the momentum in the last year has accelerated,” Tillman said. “I think that we’re around a 3- or 5-year window before a convention could be done.”
Izzy admits it has been a difficult journey, walking nearly 20 miles a day, but the wear and tear on him is worth it.
“For me, it’s the hardest thing I’ve done. It’s a little easier not having to worry where to sleep… when you’re done with it, it’s been a 13 or 14 hour day,” Izzy said. “But the fact we have lawmakers that can make a career out of lawmaking, and do it indefinitely, that’s enough wear and tear on me to keep me going.”
Izzy will continue north across North Carolina and unless U.S. Term Limits wants him to walk elsewhere, he said his plan is to return to near Columbus, Miss., and pick up where he left off. For now though, he planned to leave Statesville on Wednesday and head toward Mocksville before he calls it a day.
His walk is far from done, but he said it’s been worth it no matter how much time it takes.
“If I can take a year off like this, hopefully, I can make them know that someone sees you for the crooks you are.”
For more information on Izzy, go to WhereIsIzzy.com. For more information on U.S. Term Limits, go to the group’s website at TermLimits.com.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL