Where's Izzy? Leaving Statesville as he hopes to raise support for term limits in Congress

But Izzy wasn’t planning to make this walk until the last year. AS COVID-19 sidelined most of the entertainment industry, the roadie had time on his hands. Izzy is used to a life on the road, just usually not by walking. But with many artists waiting for restrictions to be lifted for gatherings like concerts, he decided to begin his walk and raise awareness of the issue.

The Navy veteran and father of six said with politicians being able to make a career out of serving in Congress, they have little reason to listen to the concerns of everyday people in his opinion. Ultimately, the money that can be made through their own position or for those around them leads to corruption, according to Izzy. Another factor was more recently the lack of preparedness or clear guidelines for many school districts even after months of dealing with the pandemic. He said the issue wasn’t limited to one party, either, when it comes to corruption.

“They want to divide you, red or blue, or have you looking elsewhere,” Izzy said.