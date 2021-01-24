Where is the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King?

We are a country of laws. That is why immigrants want to move here. A democracy or republic is only as good as those who want to keep it and keep its laws. We all have to do our part.

Where is the spirit of Dr. King when a struggling Black family has saved enough for a “first time homebuyers” program only to be victims of “red-lining” from banks that are all too happy to hold your money and cash your checks, but never sit down with you to get a loan.

How can you get a loan if you can’t get a job when you graduate from college. We are afraid of those we don’t know or understand. What do you think a Black person would think if a white person moved in beside them? Gentrifying instead of redlining. We have habits they don’t like. We should treat our neighbors as we would like to be treated. With RESPECT and PRIVACY. A diverse neighborhood is a safe neighborhood.

Where is the spirit of the beloved community? Or is your commitment to community only if you agree with me, or if you are in my social class, or if you are from my side of the tracks? And these are not just questions for the white community. The Black community also has its social cliques for the few, well-connected gatekeepers eager to help themselves. They must do more than have titles, they must show courage.