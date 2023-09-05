The story of Rockie Lynne’s upbringing in Statesville and career as a country musician is known by many in Iredell County, but a new chapter of his story is told in “Rockie Lynne: Where I Belong” which premieres at the Full Bloom Film Festival this weekend in Statesville.

The documentary covers his rise in the world of music and the career that he made after his enlistment in the Army ended, but the unexpected twist comes as he meets the biological father he never knew before, and the two have more in common than one would expect. Lynne also learns more about his late biological mother and the circumstances that led him to be placed into foster care at Barium Springs in Troutman.

“It was emotional because we found my father, and we found my mother who I never, never, never knew. The story of how I ended up abandoned at the doorstep of the Barium Springs Home for Children is heart-wrenching. The things that we found out about how I got there and the circumstances with which my mother had to live were heartbreaking for me,” Lynne said. “But it was also beautiful because I met my father and I got to be friends with him as he was passing away and I never knew it. So it was, it was really quite beautiful.”

He said that the discovery of his past could have given the film a different and “darker” route, but ultimately that’s not who he was. He felt those discoveries were a blessing and allowed him to untangle the roots of where he came from.

“I’m a kind and forgiving person, so I didn’t have any animosity toward it or any bad feelings or anything that I was holding inside where I felt bad about something. I think people are doing the very best they can regardless of the outcome. Because if they could do any better, they would.”

He said meeting his biological father, James “Clyde” Holloway, and learning more about his mother, Shirley Sturgill, gave him a better understanding of himself.

“I didn’t realize that finding my father and my mother’s story was important to me because I’d always, I didn’t know it, and I had not made it a priority. But then when I was able to find out, it was very important to me,” Lynne said. “The people that are in that family are now my family. We go to my family and there’s a big spread and there’s cousins and nieces and nephews. So it’s like going from a super small circle to having this big circle of people I never knew what that was like.

“And I think that’s something that most people know what it’s like and experience it as normal. But for me, it’s a new normal.”

Telling his story

Summing up anyone’s life is no easy task, which from the production side was one of the more difficult parts of making a tidy story of Lynne’s life. The musician said when the director, J.C. Summerford, first put together a rough edit of the relevant storylines, there were more than four hours of material involved.

“The weird thing was cutting out things. What would be cut out? What would we leave? It was also really important to us that we made a movie that’s about hope and it’s about not on the surface, just about a guitar player and a guy trying to do his own thing in the music business,” Lynne said.

He said he wanted the appeal to anyone with a positive message. “It’s for anybody that has a dream to not let go of it and to try to find your way. And we wanted to make a positive movie about hope and was surrounded with love and forgiveness.”

Lynne said he wished more of his stories of the musicians he played with and those relationships could have been kept in the final cut of the film. But he and those involved understood the final product, whether it ended up a movie or a short series, had to be a compelling story of his life and couldn’t include every artist and musician he worked with, or every story he could remember.

Lynne also said he hopes for many it shines a light beyond what people know — his time in the Army, a major record deal, the charity Tribute to the Troops — and to explain while he isn’t in Nashville, his music career never ended.

“People will go, ‘You still doing music?’ I never stopped. And at first, it took me aback when I moved back here and they were like ‘Oh, you used to do music, right?’ It’s all I’ve ever done, you know? So, I wasn’t offended by it,” Lynne said. “I think that most people don’t realize that if you’re gonna try to make a run at it and your dad is either nonexistent or he’s not the owner of Oscar Mayer Meat Company, you’re gonna have to dig it out of the trenches.”

No matter if it is locals or someone interviewing him and they refer to the loss of his deal with Universal South as a failure, he hopes people appreciate the long road he has been on and understand what success means to him.

“I don’t see this as the end of the road. I see it as the beginning. I still think I have every bit as much chance of being Garth Brooks as I did when I was 20,” Lynne said with a laugh.

Where to see the film

The Full Bloom Film Festival begins Friday and “Rockie Lynne: Where I Belong” can be seen at 11:15 a.m., and again on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at Shearer Hall, which is located on the campus of Mitchell Community College.

Single screening passes are available at fullbloomfilmfestival.org or by visiting its Facebook page.

There will also be a show to celebrate the film festival with Lynne and his band on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Jail, 203 S. Meeting St. The event is free and open to the public. Signature cocktails and food truck vendors will be on-site.

Susan Levy Rash, Lynne’s wife and manager, said that Summerford is in talks with the Public Broadcasting Service about airing the film after a run on the film festival circuit. Rash said people can follow Lynne on social media for updates on where it can be found steaming in the future.