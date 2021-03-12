WHERE ARE THEY GOING TO GO NOW: Crazy David's owner worries more about customers than replacing building

As David Hiatt looks where Crazy David’s Discount Variety Store once stood, it’s clear many thoughts and many emotions are flashing by. Despite losing his business to a fire on Tuesday, Hiatt said he is looking ahead, even if he isn’t sure exactly what is in store.

“I don’t have a clue, I’ve never been through anything like this. We’re taking it one day at a time, hour by hour,” Hiatt said. “We don’t have any idea of what we are going to do yet, but we will be reopening as soon as possible.”

“This was our life, this was our dream, our vision, this is what we have lived for the past four years. We have every intention of rebuilding when the time comes.”

While Hiatt has plenty of business and personal concerns as the process with the fire marshal, insurance, and legal issues play out, he talked more about how he worried about some of his customers who relied on the store, as well as some of the help he sometimes provided them when times were tough.

“I had a hard time sleeping last night, not because of worrying about anything, but because we have so many customers that come in every week, sometimes the same customers, and we’d give away food to those that were struggling,” Hiatt said.