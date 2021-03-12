WHERE ARE THEY GOING TO GO NOW: Crazy David's owner worries more about customers than replacing building

As David Hiatt looks where Crazy David’s Discount Variety Store once stood, it’s clear many thoughts and many emotions are flashing by. Despite losing his business to a fire on Tuesday, Hiatt said he is looking ahead, even if he isn’t sure exactly what is in store.
“I don’t have a clue, I’ve never been through anything like this. We’re taking it one day at a time, hour by hour,” Hiatt said. “We don’t have any idea of what we are going to do yet, but we will be reopening as soon as possible.”
“This was our life, this was our dream, our vision, this is what we have lived for the past four years. We have every intention of rebuilding when the time comes.”
While Hiatt has plenty of business and personal concerns as the process with the fire marshal, insurance, and legal issues play out, he talked more about how he worried about some of his customers who relied on the store, as well as some of the help he sometimes provided them when times were tough.
“I had a hard time sleeping last night, not because of worrying about anything, but because we have so many customers that come in every week, sometimes the same customers, and we’d give away food to those that were struggling,” Hiatt said.
Hiatt told the story of a man he said lost his job while he was in the hospital fighting COVID and now is homeless, but lives in a shelter. He mentioned other families that he would give baby food and other items to.
“Where are they going to go now?” Hiatt said.
Hiatt is concerned about his business, but it is clear from the emotion in his voice that his relationship with some of his customers went beyond the transaction of money for goods. He also wanted to encourage Statesville to support Statesville Glass, which is located in a building connected to his.
Hiatt said God brought him to Statesville after he left his previous building in Mocksville. He had moved there after he outgrew the rented space at a flea market in Salisbury as he learned the ups and downs of running a business. Crazy David’s occupied the space for the last four years, first as Hiatt leased the building before buying the property in 2019.
He said he had prayed over that move and felt that God had directed him in his personal and business life for years, and going forward that would be no different.
“God will put us where he wants us next,” Hiatt said.
The building that once held the business took more than 40 firefighters to extinguish on Tuesday night, but Hiatt said he was just glad to hear no one got hurt while handling the blaze. The city said units from Wayside, Troutman and West Iredell volunteer fire departments and the Mooresville Fire Department helped with the blaze and with covering the city while the fire was attended to. Hiatt also thanked the Iredell Emergency Medical Services which responded as well.
The fire damaged the other business’ building when a steel beam fell and damaged the wall of Statesville Glass. That business is currently closed while that damage is repaired. On their Facebook page, Statesville Glass said “a 26” steel fire wall separating the buildings that did its job to keep the fire from getting to us,” which prevented further damage other than smoke and water damage from the fire.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL