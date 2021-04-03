 Skip to main content
When the Saints go marching in: Shiloh AME Zion set for first indoor service since pandemic began
When the Saints go marching in: Shiloh AME Zion set for first indoor service since pandemic began

It’s been more than a year since the congregation of Shiloh AME Zion Church gathered under the roof of their building on Salisbury Road, but today, the Rev. Dr. J. Ruth Davis will usher in members for a special Easter Sunday service.

“I’m excited also to be inside and worshipers inside as well. Every pastor wants to see someone when they’re preaching,” Davis said. “I’m excited about it, but as shepherds, I’m prayerful about it as well because, of course, I want my people to be safe.”

It was March 22, 2020, when the faithful of Shiloh last all gathered inside. Since then it’s been a matter of adjusting to the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic for the church’s members.

Shiloh was slightly ahead of the curve as it had already been broadcasting its services online, but like so many other churches in the area, Shiloh adjusted their services to try to protect its members and avoid being a place where the virus could spread.

That meant “Park and Praise” services outside the building in the church parking lot. At first, it was just the public address system amplifying Davis’ and others’ words. Now, the service is broadcast close by via FM waves. When the weather didn’t cooperate, Davis and a skeleton crew of audio/video staff and church leaders — fewer than 10 — would handle the service from inside.

They still had an Easter service last year, but it was an abbreviated version of what is the most important holiday of the Christian faith — the day believers observe as Jesus Christ’s resurrection, and thus, their salvation.

“It was still worship service, but people were still excited about the newness of it all,” Davis said.

But now, it’s time to return to inside the building — but there will still be the other broadcast options — and praise God. However, there will still be a few adjustments as Davis said they will observe social distancing and have certain protocols in place in an effort to mitigate the risk. Masks, hand sanitizer and temperature checks will join with the standard parts of communion today as Shiloh takes a step toward normalcy while recognizing not everyone is vaccinated and the coronavirus is still around.

“We’re just going to adapt the service. I’ve got people so excited about going in but want to be careful as they go in also,” Davis said.

She said while she estimates 80 members to be there, she doesn’t know exactly what to expect. Some members are eager to return inside while others, for various reasons, are concerned with gathering indoors.

Those concerns weigh on Davis’ mind.

“I’m excited but prayerful,” Davis said. “This is the denouement for the Christian experience, the day that we celebrate our risen savior. I think it is significant about us going into the church for the first time on Easter Sunday. I think it will heighten the service and the spirit of the worship.”

Her Easter service will be traditional, she said, but of course, every pastor has their spin on each sermon.

“I’m still working and fine-tuning the message, but rest assured, we will talk about heroes,” Davis said.

