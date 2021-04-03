When the Saints go marching in: Shiloh AME Zion set for first indoor service since pandemic began

They still had an Easter service last year, but it was an abbreviated version of what is the most important holiday of the Christian faith — the day believers observe as Jesus Christ’s resurrection, and thus, their salvation.

“It was still worship service, but people were still excited about the newness of it all,” Davis said.

But now, it’s time to return to inside the building — but there will still be the other broadcast options — and praise God. However, there will still be a few adjustments as Davis said they will observe social distancing and have certain protocols in place in an effort to mitigate the risk. Masks, hand sanitizer and temperature checks will join with the standard parts of communion today as Shiloh takes a step toward normalcy while recognizing not everyone is vaccinated and the coronavirus is still around.

“We’re just going to adapt the service. I’ve got people so excited about going in but want to be careful as they go in also,” Davis said.

She said while she estimates 80 members to be there, she doesn’t know exactly what to expect. Some members are eager to return inside while others, for various reasons, are concerned with gathering indoors.

Those concerns weigh on Davis’ mind.