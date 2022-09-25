'What's So Great About North Carolina History": Find out in program at Iredell LIbrary

“What’s So Great About North Carolina History” is the title to a special free program being held at the Iredell County Public Library, 201 N. Tradd St., Statesville, on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Hosting the lecture will be historian and author Michael C. Hardy, who is basing his program on the research he conducted for his latest book, “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina,” which looks at some of the lesser known places and people in N.C.

Michael is a graduate of the University of Alabama and makes his home in the mountains of western N.C. He has studied Civil War history for more than 30 years as a historian, researcher, interpreter, and reenactor. Among his 26 published books are, “Kirk’s Civil War Raids along the Blue Ridge,” “North Carolina in the Civil War, A Short History of Old Watauga County” and “Images of America: Grandfather Mountain.” His history articles have appeared in the “Civil War Times,” “America’s Civil War,” “Carolina Mountain Life,” “The Tar Heel Junior Historian” and the “Confederate Veteran.”

The focus and subject of most of Mr. Hardy’s research and books has been on the Civil War. Recently the Iredell County Public Library Local History Department received the donation of a rare Civil War artifact from long-time Statesville resident, Charles “Charley” B. Hartley. Mr. Hartley donated an original Spencer repeating rifle now on display in the Local History Room. The Spencer lever-action rifle was passed down to Charley from his great-grandfather Franklin L. Johnson, a Confederate Army Civil War veteran.

Pvt. Johnson resided in Randolph County, N.C., where he enlisted on March 23, 1863 for the war. Johnson served in Co. A, 10th Battalion, Heavy Artillery, CSA, organized April 23, 1862 from Davidson County, N.C. The company was mustered in at Wilmington on May 19, 1862, as “Captain William B. Lewis’ Company of N.C. State Troops. Company A was first referred to as “Lewis” Battery and later as “Harris” Battery after Lewis was replaced by 1st Lt. Hammet J. Harris who was promoted in 1863.

The North Carolina 10th Artillery Battalion (also called 2nd Battalion Heavy Artillery) served on the coast of N.C. at Fort Caswell and Wilmington, and was active in the defense of Savannah against Sherman’s March to the Sea in November and December 1864. The 10th later saw action in the North Carolina Campaign as infantry fighting in the Battle of Averasboro, on March 16, 1865, and the Battle of Bentonville, on March 19, 1865. The 10th surrendered with the Army of Tennessee under Gen. Joseph E. Johnston on April 26, 1865, in Durham, N.C.

Pvt. Franklin Linton Johnson was born Dec. 29, 1839, in Randolph County, N.C., to Clemmons ‘Clement’ Johnson, (11/28/1801 -1/24/1857) and Dianna Swaim (1818 -ca.1857). Clement was the son of Capt. John Johnson, who was born in Lancaster County, Chester, Pa., on May 12, 1745, and died in Randolph County, N.C., on May 14, 1802. Capt. Johnson served in the N.C. Militia during the Revolutionary War and was married to Rosannah ‘Rosie’ Lytle, also born in Lancaster County, Pa., and who died in Randolph County, N.C., on Aug. 9, 1853.

Pvt. F.L. Johnson and his wife Martha Matilda Rush (2/1/1833 – 1/22/1917) passed the Spencer repeating rifle down to his son, William Alton Johnson (5/16/1874 – 6/27/1940) and his wife, Flora E. Spencer (5/11/1880—1/16/1908). The rifle was then passed down to William and Flora’s daughter Eleanor May Johnson who married Francis Garrett ‘Jack’ Hartley (5/23/1900 – 6/7/1959) and from there to Charles Bryce Hartley.

It should be noted that the Spencer repeating rifle passed down through Mr. Harley’s family and now on display at the library is actually a Union issued rifle and not a Confederate one. The Spencer repeating rifle was invented by Christopher M. Spencer from Connecticut who had worked in the Samuel Colt firearm factory in Hartford. Spencer patented his new breech-loading repeating rifle in 1860 and in 1861 he sold 700 rifles to the Union Navy. Spencer knew his repeating rifle was superior to the Springfields the Union Army was using, but standing in his way was the head of the Federal Chief of Ordnance, Gen. James W. Ripley.

Ripley was what we would call today “old school.” He was born in 1794 and trusted the muzzleloaders he grew up with. Ripley described the new breechloading rifles as “newfangled gimcracks.” Finally, in 1863 Spencer decides to go over Ripley’s head. On Aug. 17, 1863, Spencer took his rifle in a cloth case to the White House and asked to speak to President Lincoln. Amazingly, he was allowed to go in to see the president, whom he found alone in his office.

After examining the rifle and hearing Spencer’s description of how it worked Lincoln asked him to take the rifle apart and show him “the inwardness of the thing.” Using a screw driver Spencer quickly took the rifle apart and put it back together impressing the president with the simplicity of its design. Lincoln had been shown a Henry rifle in 1861 which he felt was too complicated and would thus be prone to breakdowns. Lincoln invited Spencer to return the following day for a live demonstration.

On Aug. 18, 1863, Spencer accompanied the president, the president’s son Robert, and his secretary John Hay on grounds outside the White House for a demonstration. The area they went to is believed to be near the site of the Washington Monument today. A wooden plank three feet long and six inches wide was put up as a target forty yards away. Lincoln fired seven shots hitting the target each time convincing him of the superiority of the Spencer over a muzzleloader.

A single-shot, muzzleloader required the shooter to load and pack both powder and ball down the barrel with a rod before each shot. A muzzleloader could be fired two or three times in a minute while the Spencer using bullets housed in a 7-round magazine in the stock and loaded from the breech could fire 15 to 20 rounds a minute. Lincoln sent word to the Ordnance Department to order the Spencers and experiment with their usage. Gen. Ripley refused saying, “What does Lincoln know about a gun?” Purchase and usage of the Spencer rifle was delayed until Lincoln got word and removed Ripley from his post on Sept. 15, 1863.

So how did a Union issue Spencer repeating rifle end up in the hands of a Confederate Infantry private? Confederate infantrymen recognized the advantage of a repeating rifle over a muzzleloader and sized them and their ammo whenever possible from dead or wounded Union soldiers. We don’t know how Pvt. Johnson obtained the rifle. He might have gotten it on the battlefield or he might have simply purchased it after the war.

Joel Reese is the local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library,