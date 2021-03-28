What to know as you consider travel plans

For so many people who love to travel, it’s been a tough 12 months since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While vaccines give us hope that the crisis will ease, traveling today still requires careful planning.

COVID-19 is a factor in booking flights and making other travel arrangements. Here are some important considerations.

Check requirements to travel destinations

Currently, a number of countries and even selected states within the U.S. require that you can prove a negative COVID-19 test in the past 72 hours in order to enter. Importantly for those planning travel overseas, you will be required to get a COVID-19 test coming from most countries in order to return home.

To this point, being vaccinated generally does not alter the requirement to be tested first. If you’ve contracted COVID-19 within three months of your trip and are no longer symptomatic, you may not be required to get a test to re-enter the U.S. You’ll want to take the time to explore all of the rules for your intended destination.

Take note of airline cancellation policies

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}