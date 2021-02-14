What to do while waiting for a call back after a job interview

Do ask detailed and specific questions at the end of an interview about the employer’s timeframe and their decision-making process. Each company and hiring manager will have their own system in place. Some may get back to you with a response in a matter of days, while others may take a few weeks. Understanding their projected timeline can provide you some ease during the waiting period. Asking these questions also lets you know whether the employer follows up with candidates overall. Some operate on a “if you don’t hear back from me, then we went with another candidate” basis. Other employers call back every applicant that they interviewed. The employer may volunteer this information at the end of your interview. If not, asking If this information was not addressed earlier, asking these question is a helpful and professional way for you to find out these necessary details.