What is RSV? How can the virus be prevented and when should parents seek help

Your baby wakes up with flushed cheeks, warm skin, a runny nose, and a cough. You grab the thermometer and it reads 101° F. As a parent, you want to protect your child from anything that could harm them, so your child’s sickness can be scary.

One of the most common sicknesses in babies and young children is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

“An interesting fact is that almost all children get RSV at least once before they are 2 years old,” said Judith Albert, a physician at Family Care Center of Mooresville, part of Iredell Health System.

You may have recently heard of RSV as an unusual wave hit the south late this past spring. While RSV typically surges from October to May, this early wave is likely due to the relaxing social distancing and masking guidelines.

However, just because there were many cases earlier this year does not mean it won’t spread this winter. According to Albert, the peak RSV season is January and February.

What is RSV?

So, what exactly is RSV?