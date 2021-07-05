What is old is new again with 'Romeo and Juliet' at Historic Sharpe House

Theater in the manner of Shakespeare in the Park has always been a favorite of mine, and over the years, I’ve had the pleasure to see many productions, from Central Park to Washington’s Tanglewood. The Historic Sharpe House’s "Romeo and Juliet" immediately rose to the top of my list of favorites. And not just because this production was the premiere performance by our town’s newest theater enterprise. Not just because seasoned community theater champions and talents captured Keith Rhyne’s vision of theater under the stars perfectly or because "Romeo and Juliet" is my favorite, but because this "Romeo and Juliet" was extraordinarily presented with passion, creativity and technical pizzazz. Brava!

Producer Rhyne’s vision was to reset Shakespeare’s enduring love story in alignment with Sharpe House’s Historic Players’ 1920s-era theme. He set his "Romeo and Juliet" at a 1920s lawn party — think Gatsby and friends. The full-moon, under-the-stars stage was stunningly created for the party, for the chapel scenes, with Juliet’s balcony prominently designed, and for the final act, a surprising scene in the Capulet family tomb. In a gloomy, shimmering light, cast behind a larger-than-life ethereal curtain, Harrison Hayes and Isabelle Irwin, as the star-crossed lovers, played the final death scene as it should be — a devastating farewell that gave me goosebumps.