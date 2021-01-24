What happened to California after the wildfires

Judy was frying up some liver mush and scrambled eggs the other morning when I asked her, “Whatever happened to California?”
“What are you talking about?” she asked, stirring the eggs.
“Well,” I responded while sipping some coffee, “all those fires. Did they ever put them out?”
“How would I know? You’re the R&L columnist.”
“I thought maybe you had seen something in the paper or on TV,” I replied. The newspapers and the evening news on the major TV networks are our principal sources of national news.
“Nope,” she answered, sliding eggs and liver mush onto plates. “Haven’t heard or seen a thing about the fires for months.”
Neither had I. The West Coast wildfires began on May 3, in 2020 (Before COVID) with a fire of 2,60 acres in Kings County. Fire seemed about to gobble-up the Golden State. The last TV broadcast I remembered had shown battle-weary, begrimed firefighters watching walls of flames engulfing real estate just outside of Los Angeles. “Tinseltown” and the LA mega-metropolis looked like goners.
I wondered if California was still there, charred like a piece of burnt toast. California’s problems had been scooted off the news since COVID-19, the election and Christmas.
Every once in a while, I expected an announcement that the wildfires were extinguished and a summation of the damages on prime time or on a front page. If such had happened, Judy and I had missed it.
I’m not saying that the networks should not have switched the nation’s attention from the fires to the virus, as the fires were of more concern for people and property on the West Coast, while increasingly, the COVID-19 threat was a threat to us all.
As a member of the Fourth Estate, I decided to look into the California Wildfires on my own in case there were readers in R&L land who also wondered how things had turned out.
If I had known any reporters or columnists on the big West Coast newspapers, I would have called them. My part of the telephone conversation might have gone like this:
“Hey, Bob. O.C. Stonestreet here in green-hilled and blue-skyed North Carolina. Yeah, we’re fine here. How’s California? I mean, is the state still there? Before COVID and the elections, things looked pretty grim on the TV news and in the papers. Did y’all ever get those fires put out or under control? We haven’t heard anything, so I thought I’d give you a call….”
So, with no “Bob” to call, I switched-on my computer, went to a well-known search engine and then typed-in, “California Wildfires of 2020,” and hit the “Enter” button.
Understand that I would like to visit California and take a drive along the Pacific Coast Highway and perhaps eat some seafood on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, see the Golden Gate Bridge with Alcatraz Island in the distance and ride the cable cars. Otherwise, I’m glad 3,000 miles of real estate and two mountain ranges separate us from their earthquakes, mudslides and wildfires.
To save readers the time of finding this information for themselves, here’s what happened in our most-populous state and third-largest state by area. I did not include information about fires in other states; all of this is about the California fires:
Causes: Lightning strikes from thunderstorms, particularly those left over from Tropical Storm Fausto, were the leading cause of the 9,639 fires. The concurrent heatwaves, and drought, intensified by climate change, and the COVID pandemic contributed by slowing responses.
Several of the fires may have been set by arsonists. People inadvertently caused some of the other fires. One fire was from Fourth of July fireworks, some from camp fires, and one from a “gender-reveal party,” which is a party held by parents-to-be for friends and relatives to celebrate the coming birth of a child and to tell those assembled what gender the child will be.
Area: Total area burned, just in California, was about 4,400,000 acres, an area comparable to the state of Rhode Island. In comparison, Iredell County covers 367,360 acres of land. Therefore, the 2020 California fires destroyed an area about the size of 12 counties the size of Iredell. Or, you could say the California fires consumed an area equivalent to an eighth of all of North Carolina, the nation’s 28th largest state by area. By any standard, that is a large piece of property.
Cost: Damages totaled more than $12 billion, making it the third-costliest California fire season on record, About 10,500 buildings were destroyed.
Lives: Thirty-two deaths were directly attributed to the fires. Numerous people were injured. Of the 32 deaths, two were firefighters, one was a helicopter pilot.
There were 74 fires of more than 1,000 acres listed by name. Some of the conflagrations grew large enough to merge with each other.
“CAL FIRE,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, was founded in 1885 by California’s state legislature. A spokesperson for CAL FIRE assured me, “The wildfires are out from the August Fire siege.”
However, for the year 2021, CAL FIRE ominously notes, “While wildfires are a natural part of California’s landscape, the fire season in California and across the West is starting earlier and ending later each year.”
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Call Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Mooresville, NC.”