What happened to California after the wildfires

Understand that I would like to visit California and take a drive along the Pacific Coast Highway and perhaps eat some seafood on San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, see the Golden Gate Bridge with Alcatraz Island in the distance and ride the cable cars. Otherwise, I’m glad 3,000 miles of real estate and two mountain ranges separate us from their earthquakes, mudslides and wildfires.

To save readers the time of finding this information for themselves, here’s what happened in our most-populous state and third-largest state by area. I did not include information about fires in other states; all of this is about the California fires:

Causes: Lightning strikes from thunderstorms, particularly those left over from Tropical Storm Fausto, were the leading cause of the 9,639 fires. The concurrent heatwaves, and drought, intensified by climate change, and the COVID pandemic contributed by slowing responses.

Several of the fires may have been set by arsonists. People inadvertently caused some of the other fires. One fire was from Fourth of July fireworks, some from camp fires, and one from a “gender-reveal party,” which is a party held by parents-to-be for friends and relatives to celebrate the coming birth of a child and to tell those assembled what gender the child will be.