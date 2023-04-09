I was a student at Mooresville’s Park View Elementary School from the fall of 1954 to the spring of 1960. At that time, Park View educated students from the first through the sixth grades. Park View Elementary was located two blocks from my home on West Park Avenue, within easy walking distance.

At Park View my classmates and I subscribed to a publication titled “My Weekly Reader” (MWR). Perhaps older R&L readers remember the magazine/newspaper for students.

For a small fee, perhaps $3 a school year, an elementary school student could get a junior “newspaper” in class every week. Not only did MWR reinforce the desire to read, it potentially helped inculcate the habit of reading something like a newspaper on a regular basis as an adult.

Looking back on our “subscriptions,” I wonder if all the students in our class subscribed to MWR, and if all did not, did the teacher or the school subsidize MWR copies for those unable — or those whose parents were unwilling — to pay? It is reported that in 1934, an edition was added for the fifth and sixth grades at a price of 20 cents per semester per child.

I don’t remember in which grade we started reading MWR, but I think it was probably around the third grade, and I don’t think we subscribed past the fifth or sixth grade at Park View. I may be incorrect on this.

I only remember one story in an issue of MWR from my grammar school days. The new car models were coming out of Detroit, there was a small story and a photo of a brand-new automobile shown and the question was posed: “Which end of the car was the front and which was the rear?” Unlike the automobiles of the 1940s and 1950s, the cars of the early 1960s presented some interesting stylistic innovations. To the best of my recollection, I believe that the auto in the photo was an up-coming 1961 Chevy Impala.

I went to my computer — I have an older model which runs on whale oil rather than electricity — and searched Google for My Weekly Reader (MWR).

The magazine/newspaper for students, I found, began publication in September of 1928 in Columbus, Ohio. A rousing success, the newspaper’s circulation was 99,000 by 1929. By 1949, there were separate editions of MWR for each elementary grade (first through sixth), and the total circulation was up to 4,269,000.

The newspaper for children went through a variety of owners, including the Reader’s Digest Association and R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, over the years. In 2012, “My Weekly Reader” was eventually acquired by one of its competitors, Scholastic, publisher of Scholastic News, a competitor, and “ceased operations as an independent publication and merged with its new owner, Scholastic News.”

And here I am, 60-some years later, writing a weekly column for the “Record & Landmark” newspaper. How much do I owe to my Park View teachers — all of whom were women — and to “My Weekly Reader”?