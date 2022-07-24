What AM I doing with Automated Metering Information?

For the past several years, there’s been a lot of discussion regarding the city’s implementation of Automated Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology. This state-of-the-art metering technology, also called “smart meters,” allows water and electric meters to be read remotely. There are many benefits of this system, including alerting the city and customers about power outages and possible water leaks. As we near the completion of implementing AMI, I asked Nikki Gregory, Statesville’s IT director, to give us more details on AMI’s benefits and the importance of setting up your customer portal. It’s important information, and I think you will enjoy her play on words with the acronym AMI.

With so many of our customers now able to benefit from the additional information that AMI provides, it’s time to change the conversation from “What can AMI do for me?’ to “What AM I doing with AMI?”

To get to the real-time information and notification services that AMI provides our customers, you first need to register. Go to statesvillenc.net/ami for the registration and login instructions. You will find a .pdf version and a video version of the step-by-step instructions for registering and setting up your portal. Don’t forget — you’ll need to see a copy of your bill to register.

Am I … checking my usage? The system can show your usage during a variety of time periods that the AMI meter was in use (i.e., 24 hours, 7 days, one month, even a year). If your AMI meter was in use, you can see your usage patterns and trends. This same screen displays temperature and rainfall for the selected periods, so you can determine how the weather affects your water and electric usage and plan accordingly.

Am I … getting notifications? Customers can customize their settings to send notifications when certain things happen. You can program the portal to notify you if your usage goes beyond the limit you have set for a specific time period. If you are on vacation or away for an extended time, there is also an option for notifying selected friends/family of any issues. That way, a small leak doesn’t grow into a very large problem because no one is home. The ability to set up alternate notifications is available for customers who may not be able to monitor their usage themselves so that a friend or family member can also receive a message that there might be a problem.

Am I … set up to monitor other accounts? If a customer has more than one utility account, they can be merged into one AMI customer portal account, so the information is available in one place with one login.

Am I … taking care of my AMI meter? AMI water meters have an external “puck-looking” item attached to the top of the water box lid. This is the radio that sends the meter’s readings. Please try not to damage these radios. Some common damages we see are from lawn mowers, heavy equipment or vehicles. If the radio is damaged, the meter continues to monitor usage, but the radio just cannot transmit it back and will need to be replaced.

Also, meter readers will no longer have to visit locations with AMI meters each month, but they will still be visiting all meters periodically to check for issues and perform maintenance. Therefore, all meters, AMI or not, still need to be accessible to city staff. Please do not park vehicles over water meters or allow overgrowth of bushes or grass around meters.

Am I … signed up? If not, head on over to Statesvillenc.net/ami and follow the instructions there to get signed up and begin taking advantage of these benefits. Remember, you’ll need to be able to see your utility bill to register; this will ensure that your personal information is secure.

Our customer service representatives will be glad to assist you with any issues in registering. Contact them at customerservice@statesvillenc.net.