Westbound lanes of I-40 at Old Mountain Road in Iredell expected to be closed through the weekend

The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed between Old Mountain and Sharon School roads due to emergency road work, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the weekend.

Repairs are underway on the I-40 bridge over Beulah Road after a large chunk of the decking fell Friday morning.

Motorists must exit at Old Mountain Road (exit 144). To get back onto I-40 turn left onto Old Mountain Road and travel to Hickory Highway (US 70) and turn right. Go west for four miles and turn right onto Sharon School Road and access I-40.