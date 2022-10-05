West Iredell teacher charged with sending sexually explicit video to student

A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.

April Dawn Viney, 44, of Garrison Drive, Statesville, is facing two felony charges of dissemination of obscenity. A magistrate set bond at $50,000. Viney’s history includes driving while impaired.

Viney, who has taught English at West Iredell since 2019, was suspended with pay on Sept. 22, according to a statement from Dr, Boen Nutting, chief of strategic planning and student services for Iredell-Statesville Schools. Viney also served as an English teacher at South Iredell and Lake Norman high schools in 2002-07.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said that a report was received on Sept. 22 concerning a teacher sending a nude image and sexually explicit video of herself to a student.

Detective Elliot Lane with the Special Victims Unit located the student and conducted numerous interviews, processed cellphones and executed a search warrant for Viney’s social media accounts.

The victim, Campbell said, was a former West Iredell student who was in Viney’s class as an underclassman and was an online student at the time of the incident.

Viney was arrested Tuesday.