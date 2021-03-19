West Iredell student keeps father's memory alive through art

The acrylic painting is entitled "A Month," and is a picture of the artist's father at the age of 19. "My dad passed away from cancer the same year I was born in 2004," stated Villasenor, "He died on June 11 and I was born on July 13. That's why I called the painting 'A Month.' Even though I didn't meet him, lots of people tell me I act exactly like him. He was an artist too! So what better way to keep his memory alive than through art?"