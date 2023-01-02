 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Iredell Ruritans deliver boxes of food to area schools

  • Updated
The West Iredell Ruritans met on Dec. 19 to pack food boxes for Scotts Elementary, Celeste Henkel Elementary, West Iredell Middle and West Iredell High schools. They delivered them Dec. 20.

The boxes contained various food items as well as fruits. Funds to purchase food items were donated by the community through fundraising efforts such as reverse raffle and ham breakfast.

West Iredell Ruritan Club also provides scholarships to high school seniors in the community.

Meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Ruritan building on Warrior Drive at 6 p.m.

