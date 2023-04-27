West Iredell Ruritan members cook ham for a recent ham breakfast. The club will be hosting another breakfast Saturday from 6-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building on Warrior Drive in Statesville. The cost of a plate is $10 and biscuits are $2 each. Proceeds help fund scholarships for West Iredell students. The club is having a blood drive on May 17 from 1-6 p.m. at the Ruritan building.