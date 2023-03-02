West Iredell Ruritan's ham breakfast will be held Saturday from 6-11 a.m. at the Ruritan building on Warrior Drive in Statesville. The price of a plate is $10 and biscuits are $2 each. Proceeds benefit community service projects and scholarships.
