The West Iredell Ruritan Club recently presented scholarships to students from local high schools.

Eva Rose Austin received the Dean Reep Memorial Scholarship. She attends South Iredell High School and plans to attend Western Carolina University.

West Iredell High School students were also recipients of Ruritan Club scholarships.

Alyssa Hope Weaver, Kaylee Shea Chapman, Melissa Ulloa Ramirez and Addison Ruth Gallyon were awarded the scholarships.

The funds for the scholarships are generated through a raffle dinner held in October and ham breakfasts in the spring.

The Ruritan Club meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the club building on Warrior Drive.