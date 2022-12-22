West Iredell Ruritan Club installs new officers

The West Iredell Ruritan club had the December meeting on Dec. 15 in he Ruritan building. New officers were installed.
The new officers are Ralph Laws, president, Tim Roseman, vice president, Tony Gregory, secretary, Frank Guy, treasurer and Mike Warren was installed as a three-year board member, Preston Redmond as a two-year member and Craig Morrow as a one-year member.
David Sides was made an honorary member.
Piedmont District Zone Governor Gene Shaver installed the new officers and board members.
John Hoover is the outgoing president.