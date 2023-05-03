alert top story
West Iredell Interact members visit Fourth Creek Rotary meeting
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The show will go on for Theatre Statesville, even if the space it occupied on Broad Street was completely destroyed by a fire in downtown Stat…
A Statesville man was arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges during a traffic stop.
A hydrogen tanker truck caught fire at a Troutman gas station late Friday night.
Three people, including a 16-year-old, were injured during a shooting on Fifth Street in Statesville on Tuesday evening.
An explosion was reported at a metal company on Salisbury Road in Statesville on Wednesday.