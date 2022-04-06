Fourth Creek Rotary enlists the help of the West Iredell High School Interact Club for a service project at Rescue Ranch on Monday. Members of Fourth Creek Rotary present were Ralph Lepley, Ken Vance, Chris Bates and Rick Morrison. The group spread mulch on the grounds of Rescue Ranch at 1424 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville.
West Iredell High Interact Club helps with service project at Rescue Ranch
