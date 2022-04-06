 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Iredell High Interact Club helps with service project at Rescue Ranch

West Iredell High Interact Club helps

with service project at Rescue Ranch Pictured, from left, are Interact member Jackie Pedraza, West Iredell High School Interact adviser and Spanish teacher, Brittany Austin, Fourth Creek Rotarian Ralph Lepley, and Interact members Dixie Evans, front, Cecilia Mena, back, and Austin Anderson. Fourth Creek Rotary enlists the help of the West Iredell High School Interact Club for a service project at Rescue Ranch on Monday. Members of Fourth Creek Rotary present were Ralph Lepley, Ken Vance, Chris Bates and Rick Morrison. The group spread mulch on the grounds of Rescue Ranch at 1424 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville.

 Photo used by permission

