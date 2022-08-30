 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Iredell freshman saves cousin with CPR

Aliza Oglesby holds her cousin Chloe in an undated photo provided by the family. Aliza performed CPR on Chloe on the way to the hospital earlier this month.

Sometimes being a hero is simply doing what has to be done in the moment, and that was the case for Aliza Oglesby when she performed CPR — cardiopulmonary resuscitation — on her cousin in her car seat.

The 14-year old rising freshman at West Iredell High School and her cousin, Chloe, were on their way to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory on Aug. 14 when Aliza saw her cousin wasn’t breathing.

Despite herself being scared, Aliza began performing CPR on the infant. She had learned the skill at West Iredell Middle School.

One they arrived at the hosptal, nurses took over.

Now, Chloe is “doing great” according to the family.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at

@BenGibsonSRL

