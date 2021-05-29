West Iredell Class of 2021 has been undeniably successful

As the country continues to recover from the pandemic, the graduation ceremony at West Iredell High School on Saturday proved to be another sure sign of life returning to normal. The class of 2021 was able to graduate in an event that was open to both friends and family.

The graduating class of 162 seniors took their seats after the traditional procession to “Pomp & Circumstance,” as members of the Warrior JROTC program presented the colors during the national anthem.

The ceremony also featured a special performance by the school’s chorus, directed by Tara Pass. Guests were introduced, a welcome was given and the speakers began to address the crowd.

The valedictorian and first speaker, Melina Gonzalez-Serrano, was thankful for the experiences that she gained at West Iredell High School. Gonzalez-Serrano plans to attend N.C. State University in the fall. She said that her high school career was filled with lessons, some of them regarding unpredictability.

“The world is scary and it won’t slow down just for you to succeed,” said Gonzalez-Serrano. “What I have ultimately discovered as a student at West Iredell High School is that one must live in the moment. The present is what allows us to have opportunity and freedom. It is crucial to use this opportunity, because one day it will vanish.”