West Iredell Class of 2021 has been undeniably successful

As the country continues to recover from the pandemic, the graduation ceremony at West Iredell High School on Saturday proved to be another sure sign of life returning to normal. The class of 2021 was able to graduate in an event that was open to both friends and family.
The graduating class of 162 seniors took their seats after the traditional procession to “Pomp & Circumstance,” as members of the Warrior JROTC program presented the colors during the national anthem.
The ceremony also featured a special performance by the school’s chorus, directed by Tara Pass. Guests were introduced, a welcome was given and the speakers began to address the crowd.
The valedictorian and first speaker, Melina Gonzalez-Serrano, was thankful for the experiences that she gained at West Iredell High School. Gonzalez-Serrano plans to attend N.C. State University in the fall. She said that her high school career was filled with lessons, some of them regarding unpredictability.
“The world is scary and it won’t slow down just for you to succeed,” said Gonzalez-Serrano. “What I have ultimately discovered as a student at West Iredell High School is that one must live in the moment. The present is what allows us to have opportunity and freedom. It is crucial to use this opportunity, because one day it will vanish.”
The co-valedictorian and second speaker, Mackenzie Loudermilt, was equally grateful for her time at West Iredell High School.
“The memories that we made at West and in Iredell County as a whole, are those that no matter how much we deny it, we will cherish forever,” said Loudermilt.
For the second part of her speech, Loudermilt opted to showcase her musical talents as a singer-songwriter. She performed an original song, “County-Line,” that reflected on her memories at West Iredell High School and in Iredell County.
After both speeches, there was another special music performance by the West Iredell High School band and an address given by Principal Ellyn Gaither. Gaither spoke of her pride for the class of 2021 and remarked on a few of their many accomplishments.
“You have been undeniably successful. As of now, the class of 2021 has been awarded approximately $2.8 million in scholarships. And I also received word that West Iredell High has the most students in the state enlisting in the National Guard,” said Gaither.
The graduates proceeded to collect their diplomas on stage along with a yellow carnation. The families and parents of the graduates gathered on the football field and in the parking lot to take pictures and enjoy the moment.
Gonzalez-Serrano was accompanied to the ceremony by her two sisters and mother. “I am very proud of everything Melina has done and continues to do,” said Mrs. Gonzalez-Serrano.
Many families were happy to be celebrating this milestone in a public setting. Following two previous graduation ceremonies that were held in closed settings, it was a relief to many of the administrators and graduates to return to a normal celebration.
“These kids are resilient,” said Assistant Principal Ben Johnson. “They still earned scholarships and jobs in the midst of the pandemic. They didn’t use COVID-19 as an excuse, even though many people in the world chose that path. It says a lot about their ability to persevere.”