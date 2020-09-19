It wasn't paint by the numbers, but Statesville Recreation and Parks hoped a number of people would come out to help finish the mural local artist Chrystal Ingersoll began.
"One of the main ideas was to have the community involved, to have some ownership of it." Eric Heaggans said. He is the director at the Bentley Center. "Folks come in, and say 'I did this, I did that," with it. That sort of thing."
People were handed paint and brushes and given some tips as they took to parts of the mural to help fill in the outlines Ingersoll set up.
"I like that it's their mural, it's not my mural," Ingersoll said.
The artwork is painted inside of the Bentley Center's gymansium.
The idea had been years in the making for Statesville City Councilwoman Doris Allison, who represents Ward 3 where the Bentley Center is located. The center itself houses a basketball court, workout room, and space for meetings and events, but Allison and others wanted to brighten up the building with artwork.
"It was a collective idea... It's always a team effort." Allison said while praising Richard Griggs and Statesville Recreation and Parks for putting the project together. "I just want people to come out and see and be a part of it. To see the beauty and be a part of the beauty. We're doing this together."
Allison and others brought up more than once the community aspect of the mural. The sentiment was that by having people from around Statesville come in and contribute to the work, there would ultimately be a feeling of collective ownership of the mural, as well as the Bentley Center and community at large.
"I think it helps people take pride here in what we have here in the community," Recreation and Parks Director Griggs said. "We think that it is important that people take some pride and feel this is their community center."
He said hopefully in the years to come, the whole gym will be filled with murals.
