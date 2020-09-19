'We're doing this together'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't paint by the numbers, but Statesville Recreation and Parks hoped a number of people would come out to help finish the mural local artist Chrystal Ingersoll began.

"One of the main ideas was to have the community involved, to have some ownership of it." Eric Heaggans said. He is the director at the Bentley Center. "Folks come in, and say 'I did this, I did that," with it. That sort of thing."

People were handed paint and brushes and given some tips as they took to parts of the mural to help fill in the outlines Ingersoll set up.

"I like that it's their mural, it's not my mural," Ingersoll said.

The artwork is painted inside of the Bentley Center's gymansium.

The idea had been years in the making for Statesville City Councilwoman Doris Allison, who represents Ward 3 where the Bentley Center is located. The center itself houses a basketball court, workout room, and space for meetings and events, but Allison and others wanted to brighten up the building with artwork.