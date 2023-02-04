The sixth annual, locally run, Well-Equipped Period campaign is a community menstrual health product drive partnering with local businesses, community groups, and individuals to supply local organizations with tens of thousands of menstrual health products annually.

The drive supports Charlotte and Lake Norman area women’s shelters, resource centers, and pantries, including: A21, FeedNC, Ada Jenkins Loaves and Fishes Pantry, Lula Bell’s, Maidens and Matrons Boutique, Hope of Mooresville (HOMe), Mooresville Kindness Closet, The Cove Church marketplace, The Red Cart Project, Hope Vibes, Inc., and others.

“Lack of access to period products is a hidden human dignity issue. Local families and individuals are having to choose between period products and other necessities like food and clothing. Well-Equipped Period and the organizations we support are working hard to remove access barriers, decrease stigmas, and ensure that everyone has the products they need to stay healthy,” said Kendra Intihar, founder of Well-Equipped Period.

“Well-Equipped Period has been an invaluable partner in both resources and education as we started the Red Cart Project to address period poverty,” said Anne Mautner, founder of the Mooresville Kindness Closet and the Red Cart Project.

Menstrual health products are rarely donated, not covered by government assistance, taxed, and increasingly expensive to purchase in stores. Since 2017, the Well-Equipped Period campaign has provided nearly 150,000 critical hygiene items for free to organizations that serve this region.

“The families that rely on FeedNC for food, education, and essentials are struggling in 2023 with the impacts of inflation on their rent, food, utilities and other expenses,” said Lara Ingram, executive director at FeedNC. “It is life changing to them to have access to these products at no cost while also experiencing the dignity of having their needs met."

The Well-Equipped Period campaign is taking place now through Feb. 28. More information about the campaign can be found at https://www.facebook.com/wellequippedperiod or by emailing wellequippedperiod@gmail.com. To support this local effort, donations can be made via the Amazon Wish List here: http://a.co/eBepwky.