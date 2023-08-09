Taylor Loyd was greeted as a celebrity Sunday.

She posed for photos, signed autographs and even received the key to the city from Mayor Costi Kutteh.

And the celebrity greeting was for good reason.

Loyd, the first Miss Statesville to win the Miss North Carolina crown, returned for her first trip home since winning the title in June.

“I am so thrilled to represent Statesville,” Loyd said.

After all, Loyd’s mother, Cinamon Hinshaw Loyd, held the title 30 years ago. It’s also how her parents, Ashton and Cinamon, met.

For more than three hours Sunday, Loyd entertained those gathered at the civic center with songs and witty banter, showing why she was clearly the right choice for the state pageant judges earlier this summer.

She was also greeted like a celebrity by Kutteh and state Rep. Jeff McNeely, who invited her to come to Raleigh and be recognized on the House and Senate floor. “She is a beautiful young lady both inside and out,” he said.

One of the younger pageant queens, Ryanne Squibb, 8, Miss Sampson County Outstanding Teen, and her mom, Lora, was thrilled to be able to see Loyd as Miss North Carolina. “We met Taylor about three years ago and we are so excited,” she said. Ryanne got a hug from Loyd after the new title holder signed her sash.

Kutteh said welcoming Loyd back to Statesville was a treat. “Today is a great day to be mayor of Statesville,” he said. He presented her with the key to the city, which she eagerly accepted. She said her mother was honored with a key to the city during her time as Miss Statesville, and now the two women have another connection to share.

And the crowd at the civic center also got the chance to wish Loyd a happy birthday a few days early. A cake was brought out and the crowd sang “Happy Birthday.”

Loyd said despite her ties to the pageant life, she didn’t get involved until she was a teen, and her entry in the Miss Statesville pageant was her first try for that title and her first chance to compete for Miss North Carolina.

Ryan Pegarsch, Miss Statesville pageant director, said he met Loyd years earlier and knew she’d make a good representative for the city. And then last year, Loyd told him she was ready to compete for the title. And when she went to High Point in June to vie to be the 85th Miss North Carolina, he said, early on it was apparent she had a good chance to bring home the crown.

He said that when the two remaining contestants were Loyd and Miss Durham Abby Britt, the moment between the announcement of the second runner-up and first runner-up seemed eternal. “I think I about passed out,” he said.

Loyd said that moment was a little different for her. “I wanted that moment to last forever,” she said. She said standing on that stage with Britt, and the two sharing that special moment, was special, but admitted it was nerve-wracking waiting for who would be the first runner-up and who would wear the crown.

Pegarsch said the moment was also bittersweet because the longtime director of the Miss Statesville pageant, Danny Davis, was not there to see it happen. Davis died in August 2017. Still, he said, he felt like Davis was there. “When they announced Abby Britt I felt this kind of hands on my shoulder and I knew exactly Danny was dancing in heaven, that he got to welcome Miss North Carolina back to Statesville,” he said.

For Loyd, bringing home the title was a confirmation of what she can achieve. In an earlier pageant, she finished in second place photogenic. “I decided I could do more than second place at photogenic,” she said.

And do more she did.

Susan Williams, executive director of the state pageant, described Loyd as an absolute delight. Addressing Ashton and Cinamon, Williams said, “thank you so much for allowing us to borrow your daughter for this year.”

Williams said Loyd will be a great representative for North Carolina. “I am so proud of you,” she said.

During the event Sunday, Loyd sang a number of songs, and displayed her musical talent which is representative of her platform, Healing Hearts Through the Arts. Lloyd said she began to embrace the idea of music as a healing factor after her younger brother, Preston, was severely injured in a lawn mower accident when he was 4. She said she played and sang to him as he was recovering, and she saw music provided a healing power. A student at UNC, Loyd said, she plans to continue to teach music therapy in a clinical setting.

For the next few months, Loyd will be traveling around the state as the new Miss North Carolina and preparing for her chance to compete for the title of Miss America. The date and place of the national pageant is still up in the air, but Loyd said, she’s already preparing for the event.

McNeely and Kutteh are convinced Loyd will be the new Miss America, and a bigger celebration will be in the offing. “I look forward to getting together to celebrate Miss America,” Kutteh said.