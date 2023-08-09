Related to this story

Taylor Loyd 1

Miss North Carolina Taylor Loyd was welcomed home with a celebration at the Statesville Civic Center Sunday.

Miss Noirth Carolina Taylor Loyd speaks to those gathered to welcome her home.

The folks attending a celebration for Taylor Loyd sing "Happy Birthday" to her Sunday.

Miss Statesville pageant Director Ryan Pegarsch talks about the moment when Taylor Loyd was announced as the winner of the Miss North Carolina crown.

