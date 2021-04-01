Weeky Word of Encouragement

“The Lord your God, who is going before you, will fight for you, as he did for you in Egypt, before your very eyes, and in the wilderness. There you saw how the Lord your God carried you, as a father carries his son, all the way you went until you reached this place.” – Deuteronomy 1:30-31

The book of Deuteronomy recounts the history of God leading his people out of slavery in Egypt and getting them started on their journey to the Promised Land. Moses is saying to a new generation of Israelites, who are on the brink of entering the land of milk and honey, “Look back in your past and see how God has carried you through on your journey.” When you were scared and thought you would die at the shores of the Red Sea, I parted the waters. When you were thirsty, I gave you water. When you were hungry, I gave you manna and quail to eat. I protected you from foreign invaders as you made your journey. I gave you my laws to help you live in harmony with God and one another. I sustained you and carried you on my shoulders, in the same way, a loving father carries his child on his shoulders. My friend, I want to encourage you to look back at your life this week and consider how the Lord has carried you through your wilderness wanderings. Give thanks to God for his tender mercies and goodness in your life and be encouraged!