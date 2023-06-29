“Then David got up from the ground. After he had washed, put on lotions and changed his clothes, he went into the house of the Lord and worshiped. Then he went to his own house, and at his request they served him food, and he ate.”

— II Samuel 12:20

The occasion for the above verse is the death of King David’s child that was conceived out of wedlock with Bathsheba. David not only committed adultery but he also committed murder when he killed Bathsheba’s husband, Uriah the Hittite, in order to cover up his sin. The LORD forgave King David but told him that his child would die. David prayed and prayed, fasted and wept, hoping that God would relent but it would not be so. After his child died, we are told in the above verse that David went to the house of the LORD and worshipped.

Sometimes we sinners make a mess of our lives. What are we to do? Quit? Grow bitter? Blame others? Blame God? And what about when God says no to our prayers? What then shall we do? Conclude that God isn’t real or that He doesn’t love us? To do any of these things is to plunge our lives into despair and hopelessness. I take great comfort in what the above verse says. When things fall apart and don’t turn out as we wish, we go back to the house of the LORD and worship God. “The LORD gives and the LORD takes away; blessed be the name of the LORD.” (Job 1:21) Be encouraged!