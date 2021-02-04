Weekly word of encouragement

“Then the LORD said to Moses, “I will rain down bread from heaven for you. The people are to go out each day and gather enough for that day. In this way I will test them and see whether they will follow my instructions.” – Exodus 16:4

When God led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt to go to the Promised Land, He sustained them in the wilderness with bread from heaven. There was a test involved in the receiving of this gracious gift from God. On Friday, the day before the Sabbath, the Israelites would receive a double portion of manna, so that they could take a break from gathering the bread on Saturday. Would they have faith in God’s double portion given on Friday? Or would they break trust and go looking for bread on the Sabbath?

Everyone has heard of Chick-Fil-A. When folks ride by them on Sundays, they always remember they are not open. It is a vivid reminder of two things. First, human beings need Sabbath. We are not wired to go 24/7, seven days a week. We are a crazy busy society, and oh how those workers must love having at least one day off! Second, we are reminded of how full their parking lot is the rest of the week. Why is that? Perhaps God has looked favorably on them for keeping the Sabbath principle.

Today, I want to encourage you to trust God in the principle of Sabbath keeping. Is too much work keeping you away from your family? Or your church? If so, pray about trusting God to sustain you on a little less work, so that you can get the rest you need and time for worship. If you do that, you might find that your manna will go farther than you ever imagined. Be encouraged! God takes care of His people who take Him up on His test!