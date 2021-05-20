Weekly Word of Encouragement

“But the LORD said to Samuel, “Do not consider his appearance or his height, for I have rejected him. The LORD does not look at the things man looks at. Man looks at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.” — I Samuel 16:7

The Bible tells us that Israel’s first king, Saul, was an “impressive young man without equal,” and a “head taller” than his peers. In other words, he looked the part, but as the story goes on, we see that Saul was not spiritually healthy on the inside. He was paranoid, prone to fits of rage, and was jealous and vindictive. His reign as Israel’s first king ended up being a train wreck. His successor was a man named David. David was not perfect. He committed adultery with Bathsheba and tried to cover up his sin by having her husband Uriah put to death on the battlefield. Even so, the Scriptures tell us that David was “a man after God’s own heart.’

As I see it, the biggest difference between the heart of David and the heart of Saul was that David was a forgiving and merciful man, whereas Saul was not. David always treated Saul with honor, but Saul was always trying to kill David. David forgave Saul for the sins he committed against him, but Saul was filled with bitterness and rage. My friend, what matters to God the most is the heart. God is in the heart surgeon business. He sent his Son into the world to save our sinful hearts and change them from “hearts of stone” to “hearts of a flesh.” How is your heart? Be encouraged!