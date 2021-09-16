Weekly Word of Encouragement

The Lord your God, who is going before you, will fight for you, as he did for you in Egypt, before your very eyes, and in the wilderness. There you saw how the Lord your God carried you, as a father carries his son, all the way you went until you reached this place.” — Deuteronomy 1:30-31

As the Israelites were on the cusp of entering the Promised Land, they were stricken with fear that they would not make it.

Looking out over the land, they felt overwhelmed by the size of the city and its walls, and the large size of the inhabitants of the land. God’s people were sure that they would lose, but then Moses encouraged them and said that God would fight for them and give them victory, just as God did when they came up out of Egypt.

Moses reminded the people that the Lord had carried them thus far; therefore he would carry them all the way, till they reached the land God had for them.

Sometimes, like the Israelites, we too grow fearful that we will not make it, but the word of God tells us that just as a father carries his son, so too will God carry us, till we reach the place he has for us.

God is faithful, so be encouraged and let him carry you through your struggle. Trust in Christ. Jesus loves you and he will not let you go, ever.