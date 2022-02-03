Weekly Word of Encouragement

After a long time, the king of Egypt died. The Israelites groaned under their slavery, and cried out. Out of the slavery their cry rose up to God. God heard their groaning, and God remembered his covenant with Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. God looked upon the Israelites and took notice of them.” — Exodus 2:23-25

The good news of the Gospel is that God never forgets us. While we may go through a “dark night of the soul,” where it feels as if the Lord has forsaken us, God is there. He knows what we are going through, and he hears our cries for help.

Our job is to call out to him and to listen to his voice as spoken to us in Holy Scripture, to guide us through whatever difficult circumstances we may be going through in life. God speaks to us in his word, and prayer moves him to act on our behalf.

Jesus said: “Is there anyone among you who, if your child asks for bread, will give a stone? Or if your child asks for a fish, will give a snake? If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good things to those who ask him?” (Matthew 7:9-11).

Ask for help, and be encouraged!