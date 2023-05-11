So Gideon took the men down to the water. There the Lord told him, “Separate those who lap the water with their tongues as a dog laps from those who kneel down to drink.” Three hundred of them drank from cupped hands, lapping like dogs. All the rest got down on their knees to drink. — Judges 7:5-6

Sometimes God takes resources away from us so that we will be led to trust in him alone to accomplish what is before us. Gideon was called by the Lord to deal with the Midianites, a people who were a problem for the Israelites.

A showdown was looming and so the Lord told Gideon to find out which men among them were hesitant to go into battle and to send them away. This eliminated a lot of men. Next, the Lord told Gideon to tell the remaining 10,000 men to drink water from the river, and to keep only the ones who drank water like a dog (head up, looking up, while lapping scooped water from hands) and to send away all those who drank in a more careless manner (kneeling down, drinking from stream). This reduced the size of the army down to 300 men.

Now Gideon had no choice but to rely on God and not the strength of numbers. Be encouraged! Perhaps God is trying to build your faith in a similar way.